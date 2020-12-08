For those of you using Synology NAS, just received a press release about their DSM 7.0 beta, with GA target of 2021:

Synology introduced an entirely redesigned DiskStation Manager (DSM), the unified operating system powering Synology data management solutions, and new storage, backup, and hybrid-cloud technologies in the online 2021 AND BEYOND event.

"Unprecedented quantities of data have undergone processing, whether for data analytics, artificial intelligence, Internet of Things, telemedicine, or for countless more innovations. All of this is making a huge impact on our lifestyle and the way we do business, forming a "data economy" where owning more data gives you a competitive edge against others," said Philip Wong, Synology founder and Chief Executive Officer. "Synology is dedicated to building upon DSM, our core platform to solve security, reliability and management challenges. We design our solutions for individuals, all the way up to large enterprises, for even massive datasets. All of this so that our customers can focus on utilizing the data to create more value. I am excited to announce that DSM7.0 will reach general availability in 2021, bringing you a brand new experience in data management."

DSM 7.0 improves all aspects of the operating system, from storage management and the user interface, to cloud-supported functionality such as large-scale device monitoring and on-demand storage.

• Redesigned storage management functionality for higher performance, reliability, and even more maintenance options to empower IT administrators

• A host of usability and functionality improvements matched with improved security features such as a more secure and convenient authentication process

• Added support for the Fibre Channel protocol to achieve the lowest-latency and overhead deployments

• An all-new photo management experience with Synology Photos, that combining the AI-powered features of Synology Moments with the organizational flexibility of Synology Photo Station

• Innovative solutions like Hybrid Share, to integrate cloud and on-premises storage, Active Insight, to monitor aggregated performance and usage from a single portal, and backup solutions that combine robust bare-metal data protection with the convenience of the cloud.

Key DSM 7.0 features and brand new solutions being introduced in 2021 are available in the event sessions

DSM 7.0 will be available as a free update to compatible Synology devices. The public beta will be released today, December 8, 2020, at http://sy.to/dsm7beta.