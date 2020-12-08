networkn: KrazyKid: I never remember and my favourite fried chicken recipe uses it. Please share.

@networkn

I like this recipe - just cut the salt by at least 2/3rds. I've got no idea how they can eat something as salty as that.

I also just ended up using breast pieces cut into tender sided strips.

Faster to fry and easier to eat.

https://www.thekitchn.com/how-to-make-crispy-juicy-fried-chicken-that-s-better-than-kfc-242602