Just received from Google a list of the most searched terms in New Zealand during 2020 (well, pending any other catastrophe happening in the last 22 days of the year):
Just received from Google a list of the most searched terms in New Zealand during 2020 (well, pending any other catastrophe happening in the last 22 days of the year):
Are you happy with Geekzone? Consider subscribing or making a donation.
freitasm on Keybase | My technology disclosure
These links are referral codes: Sharesies | Mighty Ape | Norton 360 | Lenovo laptops | Goodsync | Geekzone Blockchain Project
At least 5 of the buttermilk searches were me :)
I never remember and my favourite fried chicken recipe uses it.
But not sure what disaster caused the questioning of cornflakes!
KrazyKid:
But not sure what disaster caused the questioning of cornflakes!
Presumably this topic was trending as it does every so often www.snopes.com/fact-check/kelloggs-corn-flakes-masturbation/
KrazyKid:
I never remember and my favourite fried chicken recipe uses it.
Please share.
But not sure what disaster caused the questioning of cornflakes!
I think they mistyped snowflakes? :)
networkn:
KrazyKid:
I never remember and my favourite fried chicken recipe uses it.
Please share.
I like this recipe - just cut the salt by at least 2/3rds. I've got no idea how they can eat something as salty as that.
I also just ended up using breast pieces cut into tender sided strips.
Faster to fry and easier to eat.
https://www.thekitchn.com/how-to-make-crispy-juicy-fried-chicken-that-s-better-than-kfc-242602
I really like thekitchn.com
Cheers