Google New Zealand Year in Search
freitasm

BDFL - Memuneh
73928 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

#280319 8-Dec-2020 15:38
Send private message

Just received from Google a list of the most searched terms in New Zealand during 2020 (well, pending any other catastrophe happening in the last 22 days of the year):

 




KrazyKid
1141 posts

Uber Geek


  #2618225 8-Dec-2020 16:08
Send private message

At least 5 of the buttermilk searches were me :)
I never remember and my favourite fried chicken recipe uses it.

 

 

 

But not sure what disaster caused the questioning of cornflakes!

rhy7s
492 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2618240 8-Dec-2020 16:38
Send private message

KrazyKid:

 

But not sure what disaster caused the questioning of cornflakes!

 

 

Presumably this topic was trending as it does every so often www.snopes.com/fact-check/kelloggs-corn-flakes-masturbation/

networkn
27278 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2618242 8-Dec-2020 16:39
Send private message

KrazyKid:

 

I never remember and my favourite fried chicken recipe uses it.

 

 

Please share.

 

 

 

 

But not sure what disaster caused the questioning of cornflakes!

 

 

I think they mistyped snowflakes? :)

 

 



KrazyKid
1141 posts

Uber Geek


  #2619530 10-Dec-2020 16:00
Send private message

networkn:

 

KrazyKid:

 

I never remember and my favourite fried chicken recipe uses it.

 

 

Please share.

 

 

@networkn

 

I like this recipe - just cut the salt by at least 2/3rds. I've got no idea how they can eat something as salty as that.
I also just ended up using breast pieces cut into tender sided strips.

 

Faster to fry and easier to eat.

 

https://www.thekitchn.com/how-to-make-crispy-juicy-fried-chicken-that-s-better-than-kfc-242602 

networkn
27278 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2619532 10-Dec-2020 16:02
Send private message

I really like thekitchn.com

 

Cheers

 

 

