I have a weird screen issue on my laptop that has just started happening in the last two days.

Randomly, the screen will freeze and haze over, like this example:

It always has that bar across it, in different locations, and I can see obscured text or whatever was on the screen prior. Sometime the effect takes a second to achieve its full effect.

I've never really seen a fault exactly like this before and I've got a fair few years of IT experience. The computer apparently continues to operate underneath but CTRL-ALT-DEL doesn't change anything, probably because the screen is now frozen. The "fix" is to press the power button, allow the laptop to sleep/hibernate and then power back on. Log in and everything is where I left it.

It happens randomly. Sometime every few seconds or minutes and sometimes not for many hours.

The laptop is an MSI Aero, 16Gb running Windows 10 with all updates and so forth. No new programs have been installed recently (but I have auto update on). No dodgy stuff, this is my work laptop.

I think it's a hardware fault, but whether it's in the memory or the graphics card I'm not sure. It might happen when the computer is too hot (the fan is often running high) and it might happen when memory is at maximum usage. But I'm not sure.

There are no messages of significance in any event log that I've looked at. Disk is not corrupted according to the log.

So what are my options here? Take it to PB Tech where I bought it and make a warranty claim? Run more diagnostics? What would be the best ones to stress the CPU and memory? What else should I explore and what do you think the issue may be?

TIA

Jon