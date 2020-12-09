Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing Weird screen fault. Thoughts?
Jonski

#280340 9-Dec-2020 17:56
I have a weird screen issue on my laptop that has just started happening in the last two days.

 

Randomly, the screen will freeze and haze over, like this example:

 

Example

 

It always has that bar across it, in different locations, and I can see obscured text or whatever was on the screen prior. Sometime the effect takes a second to achieve its full effect.

 

I've never really seen a fault exactly like this before and I've got a fair few years of IT experience. The computer apparently continues to operate underneath but CTRL-ALT-DEL doesn't change anything, probably because the screen is now frozen. The "fix" is to press the power button, allow the laptop to sleep/hibernate and then power back on. Log in and everything is where I left it.

 

It happens randomly. Sometime every few seconds or minutes and sometimes not for many hours.

 

The laptop is an MSI Aero, 16Gb running Windows 10 with all updates and so forth. No new programs have been installed recently (but I have auto update on). No dodgy stuff, this is my work laptop.

 

I think it's a hardware fault, but whether it's in the memory or the graphics card I'm not sure. It might happen when the computer is too hot (the fan is often running high) and it might happen when memory is at maximum usage. But I'm not sure.

 

There are no messages of significance in any event log that I've looked at. Disk is not corrupted according to the log.

 

So what are my options here? Take it to PB Tech where I bought it and make a warranty claim? Run more diagnostics? What would be the best ones to stress the CPU and memory? What else should I explore and what do you think the issue may be?

 

 

 

TIA

 

Jon




I reject your reality and substitute my own!
- Adam Savage, Mythbuster

hsvhel
  #2618847 9-Dec-2020 19:21
does it happen when connected to power, or just when on battery?

Batman
  #2618858 9-Dec-2020 19:37
I had something nearly similar but not really, it turned out to be a faulty LCD ribbon connector




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.

Jonski

  #2618859 9-Dec-2020 19:39
hsvhel:

 

does it happen when connected to power, or just when on battery?

 

 

Both :-/




I reject your reality and substitute my own!
- Adam Savage, Mythbuster



Jonski

  #2618860 9-Dec-2020 19:39
Batman:

 

I had something nearly similar but not really, it turned out to be a faulty LCD ribbon connector

 

 

That crossed my mind too.




I reject your reality and substitute my own!
- Adam Savage, Mythbuster

hsvhel
  #2618864 9-Dec-2020 19:48
it looks to be something physical....if its all still working in the background while the fault is present.

 

Can you run an external monitor at all? to assist when it faults

 

 

timmmay
  #2618867 9-Dec-2020 19:59
I had something similar ish with an Asus, it was a hardware, may have been the ribbon connector. It turned out too difficult to fix so they gave us a partial credit and we got something else.

Jonski

  #2618917 9-Dec-2020 20:26
timmmay:

 

I had something similar ish with an Asus, it was a hardware, may have been the ribbon connector. It turned out too difficult to fix so they gave us a partial credit and we got something else.

 

 

I'm thinking I'll take it back and see what they say. I don't have to accept it of course.

 

If I don't like it I can easily faff with it myself but it's still under warranty so...




I reject your reality and substitute my own!
- Adam Savage, Mythbuster



Jonski

  #2618919 9-Dec-2020 20:28
hsvhel:

 

it looks to be something physical....if its all still working in the background while the fault is present.

 

Can you run an external monitor at all? to assist when it faults

 

 

 

 

Yeah, that's the next step. I expect the external monitor to be OK, considering the computer keeps running in behind the screen.




I reject your reality and substitute my own!
- Adam Savage, Mythbuster

Technofreak
  #2618920 9-Dec-2020 20:30
I've had similar. It was the ribbon cable connection to the screen. It was well out of warranty. I just pulled the screen apart and re-seated the connector at the screen.




Sony Xperia XA2 running Sailfish OS. https://sailfishos.org The true independent open source mobile OS 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

