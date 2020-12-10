Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
spiman

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#280352 10-Dec-2020 09:36
Send private message

Hi all forum gurus.

 

Looking into building my first gaming PC. Never build a pc from scratch before and feeling unsure about the parts I picked will work so I need your expert advice.

 

I use it mainly for graphic design work and gaming target at 1440p. Am super excited about Cyberpunk 2077 and hopefully Starfield next year.

 

All the parts will be sourced from PB Tech.

 

 

 

Budget: NZD 2,500 - 3,000

 

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

 

GPU: MSI RTX 3060 TI GAMING X TRIO Graphics Card

 

MBD: Gigabyte B550 AORUS PRO AX V2 ATX

 

RAM: Corsair Vengeance 16GB RAM 2 X 8GB, DDR4, 3200MHz

 

SSD: Kingston A2000 1TB M.2 NVMe

 

ATX: Gigabyte C200 MidTower Gaming Case

 

PSU: Corsair RM Series RM650 650W 

 

 

 

Recently picked up a MI 34" Ultra Wide monitor and have a few 2TB 3.5" HHDs that I can add. 

 

Appreciate your feedback, thanks.

SpartanVXL
843 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2619205 10-Dec-2020 09:54
Send private message

That list looks fine, you won’t have any issue playing games with those specs.

timmmay
18483 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2619206 10-Dec-2020 09:55
Send private message

I just built a Ryzen 5600X PC, had a few teething troubles but all good now :) Questions / suggestions:

 

  • Any reason you're not getting the 5600X? Fewer threads but next generation. I'd go 3000 series only if they were really well priced.
  • G.Skill Trident RAM is made for Ryzen. No idea about the one you mentioned, probably fine too.
  • Samsung SSDs are great, very reliable. I got 970 evo plus 512GB, which I'd gotten 1TB now. Kingston is a good brand, but Samsung evo make great SSDs.
  • Get yourself a good CPU cooler to keep temps and noise down. PBTech don't have much Noctua which I really like, but the Cooler Master evo 212 black is good too. Noctua NH-U14S / NH-U12S are great, I got mine from Computer Lounge. 
  • Get yourself good case cooling, 140mm fans with PWM to control speed / noise. I don't know if your case comes with fans but supplied case fans often not great. Again Noctua are best, 140mm NF-A14, but they're not in stock. 
  • Between CPU and case cooling my CPU Prime95 temp dropped from 95C to 65C, and it's gone from an annoying whine to silent under normal load (Fractal Design R5 case) and not too bad at 100%.
  • For $90 PBTech will assemble and test the PC, and if something's wrong they'll fix it. Well worth the money IMHO. Mine had to go back for warranty support as the PSU was faulty. Having them fit the CPU cooler is really helpful, they're really fiddly to fit. Case fans are easy.

mentalinc
2461 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2619212 10-Dec-2020 10:04
Send private message

You should be able to get better CPU 5600x and a RTX3070 for that price range.

 

Also agree on the Trident neo range.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

 



PANiCnz
864 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2619426 10-Dec-2020 13:39
Send private message

timmmay:

 

I just built a Ryzen 5600X PC, had a few teething troubles but all good now :) Questions / suggestions:

 

  • Any reason you're not getting the 5600X? Fewer threads but next generation. I'd go 3000 series only if they were really well priced.
  • G.Skill Trident RAM is made for Ryzen. No idea about the one you mentioned, probably fine too.
  • Samsung SSDs are great, very reliable. I got 970 evo plus 512GB, which I'd gotten 1TB now. Kingston is a good brand, but Samsung evo make great SSDs.
  • Get yourself a good CPU cooler to keep temps and noise down. PBTech don't have much Noctua which I really like, but the Cooler Master evo 212 black is good too. Noctua NH-U14S / NH-U12S are great, I got mine from Computer Lounge. 
  • Get yourself good case cooling, 140mm fans with PWM to control speed / noise. I don't know if your case comes with fans but supplied case fans often not great. Again Noctua are best, 140mm NF-A14, but they're not in stock. 
  • Between CPU and case cooling my CPU Prime95 temp dropped from 95C to 65C, and it's gone from an annoying whine to silent under normal load (Fractal Design R5 case) and not too bad at 100%.
  • For $90 PBTech will assemble and test the PC, and if something's wrong they'll fix it. Well worth the money IMHO. Mine had to go back for warranty support as the PSU was faulty. Having them fit the CPU cooler is really helpful, they're really fiddly to fit. Case fans are easy.

 

The Kingston A2000 is a great budget SSD, performs comparably to the 970 EVO for a lot less. Spend the $80-$90 saved on a upgraded heatsink.

Jase2985
11542 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2619428 10-Dec-2020 13:43
Send private message

i would wait and get a 5xxx series ryzen CPU

 

That case looks pretty average for cooling, something like this will be better:

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHAPHA0400/Phanteks-Eclipse-P400A-Black-Edition-ATX-MidTower

 

i would go with a 750w PSU with a 3000 series gfx card

 

stock cooler will be fine unless you are hammering the CPU all the time but if you want a cooler get a 240mm AIO cooler for the CPU, something like this https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/WTRLAN1001/Lian-Li-Galahad-240-All-in-one-Liquid-Cooler-240MM
Remember anything over a 5600x will require you to pay for a cooler as it wont come with one in the box

 

What graphics software do you use?

timmmay
18483 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2619496 10-Dec-2020 14:35
Send private message

It's always cooling vs sound / noise. The stock cooler and fans I had made an annoying noise, the Noctua are great. Liquid would be good, but probably overkill, but if PB do the build get them to do it, much easier than getting a Noctua from CL.

ratsun81
417 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2619584 10-Dec-2020 17:57
Send private message

As already said, 

 

Ryzen 5600X, unless you need more cores.

 

RAM, Gskill and 3600MHz

 

That case is not going to perform well for thermals, highly suggest you look at the Phanteks P400a and add at least 2x140mm fans. Or go and check out Gamers Nexus on youtube for case reviews. 

 

CPU cooler, the tried and tested Hyper 212. 

 

Bump up to the 3070. 

 

 



ratsun81
417 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2619586 10-Dec-2020 18:01
Send private message

timmmay:

 

It's always cooling vs sound / noise. The stock cooler and fans I had made an annoying noise, the Noctua are great. Liquid would be good, but probably overkill, but if PB do the build get them to do it, much easier than getting a Noctua from CL.

 

 

One of the things that happen a lot of the time is you get a case under the premise that its going to be quiet. All that ends up happening is having poor airflow and then the system ends up pushing the fans into higher RPM increasing noise. 

 

Its better to have something that flows well where you can put larger fans in so they can run at lower RPM push more air and cool well. 

 

 

timmmay
18483 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2619640 10-Dec-2020 19:40
Send private message

My new case (Fractal Design R5) is fairly quiet, well designed and laid out, quite flexible. Air comes in at the sides of the front of the case, behind a padded front door that should absorb some noise. I don't hear anything when it's running with the fans at standard speed. When CPU is at 100% you definitely hear the fan noise, as you'd expect.

 

My old Cooler Master Silencio case is similar for noise, not near as well designed but it's a decade older.

Handle9
7604 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2619706 10-Dec-2020 21:20
Send private message

timmmay:

 

My new case (Fractal Design R5) is fairly quiet, well designed and laid out, quite flexible. Air comes in at the sides of the front of the case, behind a padded front door that should absorb some noise. I don't hear anything when it's running with the fans at standard speed. When CPU is at 100% you definitely hear the fan noise, as you'd expect.

 

My old Cooler Master Silencio case is similar for noise, not near as well designed but it's a decade older.

 

 

That style of case is horrible for thermals - you don't have the airflow that a mesh case will give you.

 

Going from an Antec P110 silent to a Lian Li Lancool II Mesh gave me around a 10 degree improvement.

 

It's always going to be a compromise but if you want to maximise thermal performance then a mesh case is a much better idea.

timmmay
18483 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2619757 10-Dec-2020 21:44
Send private message

Handle9:

 

That style of case is horrible for thermals - you don't have the airflow that a mesh case will give you.

 

Going from an Antec P110 silent to a Lian Li Lancool II Mesh gave me around a 10 degree improvement.

 

It's always going to be a compromise but if you want to maximise thermal performance then a mesh case is a much better idea.

 

 

Yeah, I know, but quiet is more important to me than cool, plus I added Noctua CPU cooler and case fans to compensate. I mostly just browse the web and do a bit of light development which doesn't use all that much CPU for long, when I do batch or intensive work I can open the front of the case which gives unimpeded airflow.

Handle9
7604 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2619759 10-Dec-2020 21:47
Send private message

Sure - this machine is a bit of a different use case. Graphic design and gaming are going to make the machine work a fair bit harder.

timmmay
18483 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2619763 10-Dec-2020 22:01
Send private message

True. A more open case will help temperatures, but even a silent type case can achieve good temperatures with a little bit of effort - good cooling, good cable management, taking out drive bays not needed, etc.

spiman

2 posts

Wannabe Geek


#2619783 10-Dec-2020 23:22
Send private message

Thanks for all the pointers on cooling and noise level. I'll change the case to NZXT 510i and add a Hyper 212.

 

Yes, 5600x is the best value for money and performance option but the stock situation is not ideal. It comes down to whether I want it now or wait till next year. Answer is simple really, forced into 6 weeks leave, I know what I'll rather do! 🤓

Jase2985
11542 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2619793 11-Dec-2020 05:36
Send private message

spiman:

 

Thanks for all the pointers on cooling and noise level. I'll change the case to NZXT 510i and add a Hyper 212.

 

Yes, 5600x is the best value for money and performance option but the stock situation is not ideal. It comes down to whether I want it now or wait till next year. Answer is simple really, forced into 6 weeks leave, I know what I'll rather do! 🤓

 

 

try and find a 5600x then. its worth it.

