Hi all forum gurus.
Looking into building my first gaming PC. Never build a pc from scratch before and feeling unsure about the parts I picked will work so I need your expert advice.
I use it mainly for graphic design work and gaming target at 1440p. Am super excited about Cyberpunk 2077 and hopefully Starfield next year.
All the parts will be sourced from PB Tech.
Budget: NZD 2,500 - 3,000
CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
GPU: MSI RTX 3060 TI GAMING X TRIO Graphics Card
MBD: Gigabyte B550 AORUS PRO AX V2 ATX
RAM: Corsair Vengeance 16GB RAM 2 X 8GB, DDR4, 3200MHz
SSD: Kingston A2000 1TB M.2 NVMe
ATX: Gigabyte C200 MidTower Gaming Case
PSU: Corsair RM Series RM650 650W
Recently picked up a MI 34" Ultra Wide monitor and have a few 2TB 3.5" HHDs that I can add.
Appreciate your feedback, thanks.