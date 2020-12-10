Hi all forum gurus.

Looking into building my first gaming PC. Never build a pc from scratch before and feeling unsure about the parts I picked will work so I need your expert advice.

I use it mainly for graphic design work and gaming target at 1440p. Am super excited about Cyberpunk 2077 and hopefully Starfield next year.

All the parts will be sourced from PB Tech.

Budget: NZD 2,500 - 3,000

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: MSI RTX 3060 TI GAMING X TRIO Graphics Card

MBD: Gigabyte B550 AORUS PRO AX V2 ATX

RAM: Corsair Vengeance 16GB RAM 2 X 8GB, DDR4, 3200MHz

SSD: Kingston A2000 1TB M.2 NVMe

ATX: Gigabyte C200 MidTower Gaming Case

PSU: Corsair RM Series RM650 650W

Recently picked up a MI 34" Ultra Wide monitor and have a few 2TB 3.5" HHDs that I can add.

Appreciate your feedback, thanks.