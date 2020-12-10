As per title
Adobe flash will be blocked from running from jan 15,
Some nz streaming sites still use flash like skygo, neon and tvnzod and 3now.
I wonder if they are aware.
My browser says it will stop supporting it in December. But how will it's usage be blocked if someone downloads a plugin to continue using it with certain browsers? Flash has never worked on ios devices anyway, and Apple effectively killed flash when they decided to not support it due to the resources it needs . I am also guessing some local interfaces on some software still use it.
AFAIK they only use Flash for streaming to IE clients. So - no change for them except for a major simplification of no longer having to support outdated technology - IE and Flash.
No flash required here and I'm using Firefox & Linux to access TVNZ. Everything is just HLS streamed.
Good riddance to flash personally
Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.
Flash should have been killed a very long time ago.
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it.
its finally happened,
had a few service calls at work today, some clients had old systems in place using flash, all dead now, force upgrade time..
anyone else have adobe flash service calls today?