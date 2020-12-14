jonathan18

I'm looking to purchase new drives for a new NAS, having admitted defeat of trying to transfer the data by using a drive from the old NAS, now one of those current drives is failing.

Any particular brands/models I should look at or avoid?

I've read recommendations (such as mentioned in this thread) to avoid the smaller WD Red drives in a RAID system, plus the current drive that's failing is a Red that's only 40 months old which doesn't fill me with confidence.

I'm after only a couple of smaller drives (working happily enough with the current 2TB drives, and wouldn't get anything larger than 4TB); they're for a Synology 220+. At this point I'm thinking of going with Seagate Ironwolf, but interested to know if I should be looking to other brands.

Thanks for any advice.