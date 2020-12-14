Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingHome NAS hard drive recommendations?
jonathan18

#280422 14-Dec-2020 09:13
I'm looking to purchase new drives for a new NAS, having admitted defeat of trying to transfer the data by using a drive from the old NAS, now one of those current drives is failing.

 

Any particular brands/models I should look at or avoid?

 

I've read recommendations (such as mentioned in this thread) to avoid the smaller WD Red drives in a RAID system, plus the current drive that's failing is a Red that's only 40 months old which doesn't fill me with confidence.

 

I'm after only a couple of smaller drives (working happily enough with the current 2TB drives, and wouldn't get anything larger than 4TB); they're for a Synology 220+. At this point I'm thinking of going with Seagate Ironwolf, but interested to know if I should be looking to other brands.

 

Thanks for any advice.

wratterus
  #2621183 14-Dec-2020 09:20
I think they are all much of a muchness. Ask 5 different people and you'll get 5 different answers. 

 

 

 

Backblaze have some good stats on drive failures. 

 

https://www.backblaze.com/blog/backblaze-hard-drive-stats-q3-2020/

 

 

 

Main thing is to avoid SMR drives. 

 

 

 

 

jonathan18

  #2621188 14-Dec-2020 09:31
wratterus:

 

Backblaze have some good stats on drive failures. 

 

https://www.backblaze.com/blog/backblaze-hard-drive-stats-q3-2020/

 

 

Thanks, will check this out.

 

wratterus:

 

Main thing is to avoid SMR drives. 

 

 

So I should indeed avoid the smaller WD Red drives? (Or has that issue being sorted?)

wratterus
  #2621190 14-Dec-2020 09:32
https://www.tomshardware.com/news/wd-lists-all-drives-slower-smr-techNOLOGY

 

https://www.seagate.com/au/en/internal-hard-drives/cmr-smr-list/

 

https://www.truenas.com/community/resources/list-of-known-smr-drives.141/

 

 

 

 

 

 

