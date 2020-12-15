Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop computing: Crashing Computer when NVME Drive is Installed
Jase2985

#280450 15-Dec-2020 18:35
i recently built a new computer for my father, but its crashing somewhat randomly.

 

Asus TUF B550 Plus motherboard
Ryzen 5 5600X CPU
Gigabyte GTX1650 Graphics Card
GSkill Trident Z 2x8GB RAM
512GB Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVME
Coolermaster 550w Gold PSU
Intel 120GB SATA boot drive

 

Drivers are all up to date, as is windows, Bios is on the latest revision.

 

Computer runs like a champ, its been running heaven GFX suite and prime95 for the past 2 hours with zero hiccups.

 

but if i install the Samsung 970 EVO Plus (its empty with nothing on it at the moment), and it doesn't matter which m.2 slot i use, the computer will hard shutdown, power itself off, and you cant turn it on until you pull the cable or turn the switch off on the PSU.

 

It will sometimes do this during booting into windows (off the Intel Drive), and if it makes it to windows it will do it when you click on the drive to try and see whats one it.

 

I have tried the Samsung 970 EVO Plus in my desktop and it seemed to be fine, running crystal disk mark multiple times along with copying a few hundred GB of files to and from it.

 

I'm not sure if the problem is the motherboard or the Samsung 970 EVO Plus drive, im loathe to try my NVME drive in it as its my boot drive in my PC and i don't want to damage it.

 

Any thoughts?

MaxineN
  #2622203 15-Dec-2020 18:37
Almost sounds like a grounding issue. I would take the motherboard back.




SomeoneSomewhere
  #2622204 15-Dec-2020 18:40
Dumb question, but you're not trying to hot-plug it? I believe NVME isn't hot-pluggable. Insert it while powered off, unplugged, and with the caps discharged (try to start the PC with the power cord unplugged).

 

 

 

Can you get into BIOS?

Jase2985

  #2622209 15-Dec-2020 18:51
SomeoneSomewhere:

 

Dumb question, but you're not trying to hot-plug it? I believe NVME isn't hot-pluggable. Insert it while powered off, unplugged, and with the caps discharged (try to start the PC with the power cord unplugged).

 

 

 

Can you get into BIOS?

 

 

Not my first rodeo, computer if power off, PSU switch is off and caps drained.

 

Bios doesn't really show much, shows the NVME drive is there and visible

 

MaxineN:

 

Almost sounds like a grounding issue. I would take the motherboard back.

 

 

Yea im starting to lean that way too



timmmay
  #2622234 15-Dec-2020 20:58
I'd ask the place you bought it their opinion, it might be something they've seen before. I know PBTech fixed my new computer fairly quickly, they found a faulty power supply. First thing to try is replace the NVME, as it's easy, then next as you say the motherboard.

Jase2985

  #2622239 15-Dec-2020 21:14
timmmay:

 

I'd ask the place you bought it their opinion, it might be something they've seen before. I know PBTech fixed my new computer fairly quickly, they found a faulty power supply. First thing to try is replace the NVME, as it's easy, then next as you say the motherboard.

 

 

 

 

Problem is i built it so i really need to be able to say "hey this component is faulty, replace it", not hey i have these components one of them is faulty, you find which one and replace it.

 

 

mentalinc
  #2622246 15-Dec-2020 21:39
Assume you're running the latest BIOS as well, just to be sure not something funny there?

 

https://www.asus.com/Motherboards-Components/Motherboards/All-series/TUF-GAMING-B550-PLUS/HelpDesk_BIOS/ 

 

https://dlcdnets.asus.com/pub/ASUS/mb/SocketAM4/TUF_GAMING_B550-PLUS/TUF-GAMING-B550-PLUS-ASUS-1401.zip 




Jase2985

  #2622247 15-Dec-2020 21:45
yep, was doing it on 1202 and 1401.

 

i will probably bite the bullet tomorrow and throw in my NVME drive and see if it does the same thing. that will prove its the motherboard.



timmmay
  #2622250 15-Dec-2020 22:01
Run a backup first. Still might not hurt to ask the store even if you built the PC.

JaseNZ
  #2622263 15-Dec-2020 22:40
Yeah I am guessing its the MB, Strange its doing it on both M.2 slots I would have thought one of them might be naffed but not both.

 

Time to RMA and that sucks in its own right.




jpoc
  #2622276 16-Dec-2020 01:51
Look up the NVME on amazon and post a question like: "does this work with xxx motherboard?"

 

That should sort out any basic compatibility issues.

ratsun81
  #2622301 16-Dec-2020 08:39
Try forcing the system to PCI-E 3.0 in BIOS It might be falling over trying to run the drive at PCI-E 4.0

 

 

Jase2985

  #2623076 17-Dec-2020 06:18
ratsun81:

 

Try forcing the system to PCI-E 3.0 in BIOS It might be falling over trying to run the drive at PCI-E 4.0

 

 

 

 

thanks

 

can someone confirm i have done the above correctly

 

Advanced > onboard devices configuration > M.2_1 Link Mode and M.2_2 Link Mode

 

both were in Auto, put both in gen 3, but still having the issue

 

next will be to try my NVME drive in it

Jase2985

  #2623152 17-Dec-2020 10:41
Tried my other NVME drive in it with the same results

 

Will RMA the Motherboard through PBTECH

