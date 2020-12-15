i recently built a new computer for my father, but its crashing somewhat randomly.

Asus TUF B550 Plus motherboard

Ryzen 5 5600X CPU

Gigabyte GTX1650 Graphics Card

GSkill Trident Z 2x8GB RAM

512GB Samsung 970 EVO Plus NVME

Coolermaster 550w Gold PSU

Intel 120GB SATA boot drive

Drivers are all up to date, as is windows, Bios is on the latest revision.

Computer runs like a champ, its been running heaven GFX suite and prime95 for the past 2 hours with zero hiccups.

but if i install the Samsung 970 EVO Plus (its empty with nothing on it at the moment), and it doesn't matter which m.2 slot i use, the computer will hard shutdown, power itself off, and you cant turn it on until you pull the cable or turn the switch off on the PSU.

It will sometimes do this during booting into windows (off the Intel Drive), and if it makes it to windows it will do it when you click on the drive to try and see whats one it.

I have tried the Samsung 970 EVO Plus in my desktop and it seemed to be fine, running crystal disk mark multiple times along with copying a few hundred GB of files to and from it.

I'm not sure if the problem is the motherboard or the Samsung 970 EVO Plus drive, im loathe to try my NVME drive in it as its my boot drive in my PC and i don't want to damage it.

Any thoughts?