I changed my Ryzen 5600X stock cooler out for the Noctua NH-U12S. At idle it's fairly quiet, but once the fans start spinning even a moderate speed they're quite buzzy and loud. At moderate speeds they also warble a bit, changing frequency a little but quickly like something isn't quite balanced right, which is distracting. The Noctua NH-C14 I had on my old computer for almost a decade was very quiet - sure when it got busy there was the sound of air movement, but I never heard a buzz or fans. I've emailed Noctua to see if it's faulty or not fitted right, hopefully it's that but if not I would like to find a quieter solution. The Noctua A14 case fans I got at same time are whisper quiet, you can hear the air movement, but not the fans.

To mitigate I'm using manual fan speed control, and may also turn off the CPU turbo function, which basically locks the max frequency to 3.6GHz instead of letting it burst up to 4.6GHz creating extra heat.

I was looking at reviews for AIO (all in one) water cooling. It looks to me like basically a heat collector / pump sits on the CPU, pipes go to where you put the radiator / fans, and you have one, two or three 140mm fans cooling the radiator. I figured that a AIO with two 140mm fans spinning slowly would probably be quite a bit quieter than a CPU cooler with one 120mm fan. In the Fractal R5 I think I'd mount it at the front of the case so the fans pushed the warmer air into the case over the hard drives to be expelled out the back, as I need the top of the case to remain solid given how I have my office set up.

Does anyone have practical experience with water cooling? Is it quieter than air cooling? Any recommended brands / models? I don't need RGB in my closed case.