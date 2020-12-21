Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingChrome and Logins
tdgeek

26329 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#280539 21-Dec-2020 21:41
Send private message

Ive had to switch from FF to Chrome as one app went belly up on FF. Then another. One app (Citrix based) and one web apps, just an in network URL . My issue is that I imported the bookmarks, set up the tabs for my apps, PW weren't able to be imported so done them, logged in, chose the save option. Today I startup, some work, some want a login and PW, some that use the same login but use the PW from the other same login, frustrating as.

 

I WFH, use Citrix.

 

I had one where I went to the PW Manager, removed one UN/PW setting and now it wont ask me again, so I can re save. (Admittedly it was in the never ask but but I removed it from Password Manager.)

 

Can I blow it all away and start over?

Create new topic
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
ANglEAUT
1691 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2625123 21-Dec-2020 22:06
Send private message

tdgeek: ... Can I blow it all away and start over? ...

 

 

Woah! No need to go nuclear. 🤯

 

Try this first:

 

     

  1. Options 1

     

       

    1. Vist the login page
    2. Login
    3. Look for a key icon at the top right of the address bar
    4. Save your credentials

     

  2. Option 2

     

       

    1. Visit the login page
    2. Click the SSL/TLS certificate lock at the left of the address bar
    3. Click "Site settings"
    4. Click "Reset permissions" button
    5. Refresh login page & see if you are prompted to save your credentials

     

 

 

 

 

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2625130 21-Dec-2020 22:29
Send private message

Ask them to give you a laptop and utilize desktop via proxy vpn.

Honestly, I avoided citrix like the plague. Alternatively, looking Jess on teams and tell him citrix sucks ;)




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

dfnt
1390 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2625133 21-Dec-2020 22:54
Send private message

I use, design and implement Citrix solutions. More often than not I'm accessing the clients environment through Citrix and have zero issues.

 

Out of interest what does your local browser have to do with Citrix? It's just displaying a Citrix Gateway/StoreFront page and launching apps/desktops with the Workspace app, or are you using HTML5 receiver? 

 

You should be able to import saved passwords from one to another?



michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10983 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2625145 22-Dec-2020 00:17
Send private message

I use Citrix for my day-to-day job.

 

Default browser is Firefox - I'm not switching from that. I know Storefront doesn't work well with Firefox.

 

My standard way of doing it is to launch Edge to the Storefront page - login and that's all I need Edge for. Works well, means I don't need to switch to Edge / Chrome either.

 

For your Passwords issue though - do yourself a favor and switch to a proper password manager like Lastpass (this is free). It is fully cross-platform, doesn't matter what browser you're using etc.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

lxsw20
2909 posts

Uber Geek


  #2625148 22-Dec-2020 01:27
Send private message

dfnt:

 

I use, design and implement Citrix solutions. More often than not I'm accessing the clients environment through Citrix and have zero issues.

 

 

 

 

Citrix is a good product, but I've seen some downright awful half thought out implementations of it. 

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2625164 22-Dec-2020 02:12
Send private message

lxsw20:

dfnt:


I use, design and implement Citrix solutions. More often than not I'm accessing the clients environment through Citrix and have zero issues.



 


Citrix is a good product, but I've seen some downright awful half thought out implementations of it. 


Yup, and the solution OP is on has quite a few quirks to it... Citrix itself can be pretty impressive or downright a pain in the rear depending on what solution is deployed




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

tdgeek

26329 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2625185 22-Dec-2020 06:44
Send private message

ANglEAUT:

 

tdgeek: ... Can I blow it all away and start over? ...

 

Woah! No need to go nuclear. 🤯

 

Try this first:

 

     

  1. Options 1

     

       

    1. Vist the login page
    2. Login
    3. Look for a key icon at the top right of the address bar
    4. Save your credentials

     

  2. Option 2

     

       

    1. Visit the login page
    2. Click the SSL/TLS certificate lock at the left of the address bar
    3. Click "Site settings"
    4. Click "Reset permissions" button
    5. Refresh login page & see if you are prompted to save your credentials

     

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cheers for the detail, I'll try that. Red button stood down :-)



tdgeek

26329 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2625186 22-Dec-2020 06:49
Send private message

hio77:

 


Yup, and the solution OP is on has quite a few quirks to it... Citrix itself can be pretty impressive or downright a pain in the rear depending on what solution is deployed

 

To be fair, Citrix works well for me, I mentioned it to give a correct view of my setup.  

Create new topic





News and reviews »

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 