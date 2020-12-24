A tale of two cities .... I have a friend north of Auckland (his abode, not mental state 😬) who has a heap of 5.25 in floppies stored away. I suggested MoTaT mind loan him a 1980's PC with floppy drive.

Here in Wellington I spotted an external floppy drive in a charity store ... couldn't see any brand name on it, but weighed a tonne and had a cable with what looked like a 'super' version of the old style parallel port with well over 40-pins. No provision for power plug so assume it is all-in-one for both power and floppy controller.

Any ideas what the connector might be, and could it be connected to a modern desktop using an adapter?