Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingIntel 1151 Delidding help
xiiicalintz

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


#280584 26-Dec-2020 09:28
Send private message

Does anyone have a kit they could lend me or delid for me? Happy paying for both options of course :)

Create new topic
michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10988 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626802 26-Dec-2020 10:59
Send private message

Seriously why? Not only are you voiding your warranty, the risk of damage to the CPU is also up there. I also doubt you’ll see any performance increase.

You’re seriously better to not do this.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Find your next Lenovo laptop, desktop, workstation or tablet now.
xiiicalintz

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2626804 26-Dec-2020 11:03
Send private message

It seems like a simple enough job to reduce temps so I don't have to worry about replacing it for awhile. My 8700k is well out of warranty anyway, and it doesn't seem that risky using the right tools.

Gurezaemon
~HONYAKKER!~
856 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2626818 26-Dec-2020 11:18
Send private message

While it does seem like a simple procedure, the gains that are available seem to be in the range of one or two degrees - almost within the margin of error. Having a look at your cooling setup (CPU cooler, fans, case configuration) seems like a) a lot easier to get noticeable results, and b) less likely to kill your CPU.

 

Good luck if you go ahead with it though - it does seem a fascinating, if perilous experiment.

 

Just my $0.02.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations



darylblake
1097 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2626871 26-Dec-2020 11:54
Send private message

This is generally considered a bad idea.

By doing this you are going to gain a very very small increase in performance if you are successful. At the risk of damaging the chip completely. 

I would spend the money on a better chip. 

This should only be considered If you have the most extreme chip and are an enthusiast. 

Dont do it please... 

Apsattv
1997 posts

Uber Geek


  #2626978 26-Dec-2020 18:43
Send private message

You will get a better temp decrease by undervolting, have you tried that?

 

 

 

 

xiiicalintz

3 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2626983 26-Dec-2020 19:00
Send private message

Nah not yet - I'm waiting for my Noctua D15 and case fans with the goal of pushing it to 5GHZ. I'll try doing it without delidding first but if I can't reach stable temps then I'll be keen to delid it.

SpartanVXL
843 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2627008 26-Dec-2020 19:49
Send private message

I’m kinda on the fence about the amount of concern in this thread. On one side it’s good to dissuade those who are new or uncomfortable with the procedure. My overclocker side is a bit disappointed nobody pointed out the actual benefits in doing so. Theres a reason delid is recommended for non-soldered chips since ivy bridge. Delta improvements of 10-20C can be possible.

I will agree OP that you should do test runs first and only go through with delid if you see it through properly, if it’s done wrong you could get worse results and each time you redo it you chance a fault with the die.

But you likely already know this since you’re asking about it.



sorceror
163 posts

Master Geek


  #2630824 5-Jan-2021 20:02
Send private message

with the right kit and care, it's really not risky at all (and is downright necessary on some chipsets like Skylake-X)

bfginger
1229 posts

Uber Geek


  #2648797 6-Feb-2021 19:45
Send private message

The benefit for most people wouldn't be overclocking but making the heatsink fan blow less whenever the CPU is under load.

JaseNZ
2576 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2648800 6-Feb-2021 20:03
Send private message

Do it, life was ment for taking risks.




Ding Ding Ding Ding Ding : Ice cream man , Ice cream man

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.










RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 