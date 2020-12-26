xiiicalintz

Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
While it does seem like a simple procedure, the gains that are available seem to be in the range of one or two degrees - almost within the margin of error. Having a look at your cooling setup (CPU cooler, fans, case configuration) seems like a) a lot easier to get noticeable results, and b) less likely to kill your CPU.
Good luck if you go ahead with it though - it does seem a fascinating, if perilous experiment.
Just my $0.02.
This is generally considered a bad idea.
By doing this you are going to gain a very very small increase in performance if you are successful. At the risk of damaging the chip completely.
I would spend the money on a better chip.
This should only be considered If you have the most extreme chip and are an enthusiast.
Dont do it please...
You will get a better temp decrease by undervolting, have you tried that?
Nah not yet - I'm waiting for my Noctua D15 and case fans with the goal of pushing it to 5GHZ. I'll try doing it without delidding first but if I can't reach stable temps then I'll be keen to delid it.
with the right kit and care, it's really not risky at all (and is downright necessary on some chipsets like Skylake-X)
The benefit for most people wouldn't be overclocking but making the heatsink fan blow less whenever the CPU is under load.
Do it, life was ment for taking risks.
