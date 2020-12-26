xiiicalintz



I’m kinda on the fence about the amount of concern in this thread. On one side it’s good to dissuade those who are new or uncomfortable with the procedure. My overclocker side is a bit disappointed nobody pointed out the actual benefits in doing so. Theres a reason delid is recommended for non-soldered chips since ivy bridge. Delta improvements of 10-20C can be possible.



I will agree OP that you should do test runs first and only go through with delid if you see it through properly, if it’s done wrong you could get worse results and each time you redo it you chance a fault with the die.



But you likely already know this since you’re asking about it.