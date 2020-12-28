RawlingsEthan:

I recently transferred my pc into a new case and when I attempted to boot it up with both sticks of RAM, it wouldn't POST. All interior case LEDs would turn on but no display output. I removed one stick of ram (the oldest of the two) which then proceeded to boot into windows fine in both dim slots on the motherboard. i repeated this with the other stick of RAM but failed to post. Thinking it was a RAM issu ei went and replaced it under warrenty, and when trying with the new stick the same issues arised. Prior to moving the pc into the new case both sticks work fine with no issues.
PC Specs: Ryzen 3600 (no oc), MSI b450M-A pro max, G.Skill 2666mhz CL19 8gb x2, EVGA XC3 3070, evga 500W bronze PSU.
any help would be appreciated.