Ryzen 3600 Ram issues
RawlingsEthan

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


#280605 28-Dec-2020 18:24
I recently transferred my pc into a new case and when I attempted to boot it up with both sticks of RAM, it wouldn't POST. All interior case LEDs would turn on but no display output. I removed one stick of ram (the oldest of the two) which then proceeded to boot into windows fine in both dim slots on the motherboard. i repeated this with the other stick of RAM but failed to post. Thinking it was a RAM issu ei went and replaced it under warrenty, and when trying with the new stick the same issues arised. Prior to moving the pc into the new case both sticks work fine with no issues.

 

 

 

PC Specs: Ryzen 3600 (no oc), MSI b450M-A pro max, G.Skill 2666mhz CL19 8gb x2, EVGA XC3 3070, evga 500W bronze PSU. 

 

 

 

any help would be appreciated.

Apsattv
1997 posts

Uber Geek


  #2627484 28-Dec-2020 19:15
Did you try alternative slots? to rule out contamination in the slot itself?

 

also try reseating the cpu

 

I don't think will help at this stage, but is the bios current?

 

https://www.msi.com/Motherboard/support/B450M-A-PRO-MAX

 

 

RawlingsEthan

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2627493 28-Dec-2020 19:57
Yes I’ve tried both slots and neither worked with the brand new one but both worked with the fully functioning one. I’m beginning to think it’s a mobo issue as I’ve reset the bios and updated it

zyo

zyo
510 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2627530 28-Dec-2020 22:15
Are you sure it's ram issue not your mobo?
B450 requires a bios update to support ryzen 3000 series properly ( I have b450m pro4 from asrock and 3600, the mobo does not support it out of the box )

Newer agesa code also improved memory compatibility quite a bit. You can try to find tune it in with ryzen memory calculator



RawlingsEthan

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2627556 29-Dec-2020 07:16
I’ve already updated the bios not to mention it was previously working. I’m not sure whegtjer or not it was a mobo or ram issue though

MaxineN
1039 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2627566 29-Dec-2020 08:27
Tried seeing it will post outside the case? Haven't mentioned if you've reseated the cpu or not




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

RawlingsEthan

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2627575 29-Dec-2020 09:01
yes i have tried reseating the cpu, didnt change anything and have just tried booting it out of the case and nothing has changed unfortunately.

Mush1364
43 posts

Geek


  #2628852 1-Jan-2021 11:17
RawlingsEthan:

(the oldest of the two)



You're not using a matched pair?

Maybe you could use the timings of the slowest ram chip and manually enter them in the bios instead of letting the bios auto set them....



RawlingsEthan

5 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2628855 1-Jan-2021 11:24
they are the same sticks 2666 cl 19 each the same brand and model

 

 

