My experiance with generic ones in my brother colour one is that for text, fine. No problems at all, black text on white page and it looks as good as any other printer.

Photos - hell no. Everything is wrong. Things that should be light are darker than they should be, except the yellows which are the opposite so people look like sunburned ompaloompas in photos.

That printer is dirt cheap to replace if it dies sooner, so if you just do text printouts with no gradients or trying to do black and white photos, then go for the generic one.

Also they are not OEM toners, they are made by someone that has nothing to do with the supply of them to brother, particle size and other things will be just whatever they got around to putting into them that day, which is where all the varience comes from as the brother printer will be tuned to use the opacity etc of the toner that they supply.