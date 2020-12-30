Hi Team

I have a client with a desktop computer in a cupboard at the end of a boardroom table. It's mainly used for presentations and Zoom/Skype/Teams meetings. The cupboard is not vented, and I suspect the computer is overheating.

I'm confident I can get the OK to use a hole saw to vent the cupboard, and think I'd like a USB powered fan to quietly draw some air through the cupboard. There is sufficient gap around the door hinges etc for fresh air to be drawn in.

Can anyone recommend a USB powered fan? Either a chassis-style fan I can screw in place or a desk fan with a grille that I can cable tie in place. I see there are a number available, but I can't see one that I can be confident will work beyond a couple of months.

Other suggestions are welcome, too. No particular budget limit, though I don't think I need "a mallet to squash an ant" level of solution. :)

Cheers!