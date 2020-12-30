Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Quality USB powered fan for ventilation
Hi Team

 

I have a client with a desktop computer in a cupboard at the end of a boardroom table.  It's mainly used for presentations and Zoom/Skype/Teams meetings.  The cupboard is not vented, and I suspect the computer is overheating.

 

I'm confident I can get the OK to use a hole saw to vent the cupboard, and think I'd like a USB powered fan to quietly draw some air through the cupboard.  There is sufficient gap around the door hinges etc for fresh air to be drawn in.

 

Can anyone recommend a USB powered fan?  Either a chassis-style fan I can screw in place or a desk fan with a grille that I can cable tie in place.  I see there are a number available, but I can't see one that I can be confident will work beyond a couple of months.

 

Other suggestions are welcome, too. No particular budget limit, though I don't think I need "a mallet to squash an ant" level of solution. :)

 

Cheers!




USB is 5v so you can probably take any 5v chassis fan (not sure what size hole but I can see there are lots of 5v 80mm fans around) and attach a USB-A end to it. Maybe cut off the cable from an old mouse or something?




If you cant find a 5v fan big enough, there are USB powered boost converters that will go up to 12v so that you can use a normal chassis fan. I have seen them sold for a crazy markup on trademe, but if you need one in a hurry they are there, gives 12v on a standard barrel plug, I use one to run a 12v router on a powerbank.

 

I am only aware of the noctua 120mm 5v fan, and when I was looking for a similar thing (AV reciever cabinet) I couldnt find one locally so just used a 12v fan and a wallwart.




I recently installed one of these on a DYNAMIX 28' Recessed Plastic Network

 

https://www.aliexpress.com/item/4000088777368.html?spm=a2g0s.9042311.0.0.558b4c4dZc0yuR

 

Plugged it into my Spark Smart Modem, has been running about four months now.



My suggestion would be to open the PC and run a lead out the rear from the 12v pins of a free four pin Molex connector. Can then use a standard 12v case fan.

Weve got something similar on some of pcs at work that are stored in a cupboard above our workspace, when the fans get going they make a hell of noise, they are hooked up to temp gauges to keep thebpcs running cooler as they heat up heaps in the cupboards, im sure the cupboard acts as a speaker box and amplifies the noise .
Makes for a fairly loud workspace, the newer areas where we have the desk mounted tiny pcs is so much better noise wise.

12v fans will quite happily operate on 5v, albeit at a reduced speed, which can be beneficial with regard to reducing noise.

 

Case fans draw bugger all current, so you don't have to worry about maxing out the limit of the USB port. The only potential issue I can think of is certain fans might require a bit more voltage in order to start up, but all the ones I've used have started fine on 5v.

Thank you all for your thoughts.  You've shown me that USB case fans are a thing, so I'll go down that route.




Would a fan of this nature flow enough to make much of a difference to the overall temp in the cabinet?

hsvhel: Would a fan of this nature flow enough to make much of a difference to the overall temp in the cabinet?

 

Your question is legitimate, and I just don't know the answer at this point.  It will help, and we'll just have to wait and see how much it will help.




If the cupboard is under the desk, then perhaps alter the door?  i.e. cut out the centre of the door and add a painted metal hole-mesh panel (almost in the same shape as the door). 

 

You should then only see some lights at most... and I guess a bit of PC noise... but you could just relocate the presentation PC out of the room and use a KVM instead? (and HDMI extenders etc). 

 

The worlds moving towards wireless, i dont remember the last time ive used a boardroom PC to present.... its always "plug or transmit" your own device...

The main boardroom is wireless....  this is a secondary smaller room used for staff (generally without laptops) to use for meetings and Teams/Skype calls. :)

 

There is quite a bit of breathing space around the door hinges, so we'll run with an exhaust fan pushing air out a hole in the back and see if that improves the situation.  I'd rather not carve up the face of the new cabinet just yet. 




Dynamic:

hsvhel: Would a fan of this nature flow enough to make much of a difference to the overall temp in the cabinet?


Your question is legitimate, and I just don't know the answer at this point.  It will help, and we'll just have to wait and see how much it will help.


Although not much help to you right now, we run high CFM low noise fans in out installations for gaming machines and other peripheral gear, happy to get specs in the new year if you are interested?

