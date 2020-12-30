I have a family member that has multiple devices they take photos on, all the photos go up to Google photos. They'd like to have those photos on their Windows PC. Has anyone found a way to sync photos back from Google Photos to a PC? I've searched around but not found anything. I've used Google Takeout to download them, but prefer something automatic.

My contingency plan is to sync from each device to the PC using SyncThing or similar, but it's not as easy and the family member isn't great with technology.