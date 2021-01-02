Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Desktop Wallpaper Setup
Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


#280673 2-Jan-2021 13:05
A place to show off and share PC desktop configurations. I have a 2560x1440 wallpaper setup, with custom icons and somewhat transparent desktop folders. 

 

Click to see full size

 

Wallpaper: vector_cortrol
Icons: Iconsdb & the noun project

 1 | 2
Mehrts
500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2629282 2-Jan-2021 13:11
I keep it simple, because I'm hardly ever looking at the desktop 🤣

 

Click to see full size

 

 

Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2629284 2-Jan-2021 13:16
Mehrts:

 

I keep it simple, because I'm hardly ever looking at the desktop 🤣

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

 

Maaaaate I hope that was your setup before I posted this 😅

 

Rate the coordination / curious as to folder content 

Mehrts
500 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2629287 2-Jan-2021 13:21
It was exactly as it's always been haha. Didn't change a thing. Also note that the "Not Porn" folder is empty, not that I'd have anything of the sort in there anyway, hence the "Not Porn"

 

Hopes and Dreams is where all failed/surplus files eventually end up.

 

The icon at the top left corner is the "God-mode control panel". Google it, it's handy to have.



gehenna
7358 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2629316 2-Jan-2021 14:06
I'd normally screenshot, but this seems more appropriate given this PCs purpose is for lounge gaming.

Click to see full size

Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2629319 2-Jan-2021 14:17
gehenna: I'd normally screenshot, but this seems more appropriate given this PCs purpose is for lounge gaming.

Click to see full size

 

 

 

Damn that's a nice steup; Assassin's Creed Valhalla/2020?. Rate the indoor plant and the extra toys too. Thought that was an Xbox on the right side for a sec. 

gehenna
7358 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2629321 2-Jan-2021 14:25
That's an Assassin's Creed Odyssey Kassandra wallpaper.  

DarkSlipperBeans
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2629352 2-Jan-2021 15:24

Those are some awesome wallpapers.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
74058 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #2629449 2-Jan-2021 18:30
DarkSlipperBeans
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2629525 2-Jan-2021 21:06

I have that one too and the white one.

DamageInc
451 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2629538 2-Jan-2021 21:53
Wakrak:

 

A place to show off and share PC desktop configurations. I have a 2560x1440 wallpaper setup, with custom icons and somewhat transparent desktop folders. 

 

Click to see full size

 

Wallpaper: vector_cortrol
Icons: Iconsdb & the noun project

 

 

Had to copy it, looks fantastic

 




Pop! OS

DarkSlipperBeans
4 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2629545 2-Jan-2021 22:26

I like that...  I can't seem to upload my screenshot.

MaxineN
1040 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2629548 2-Jan-2021 23:03
Using Wallpaper Engine and yes I do love my JRPGs.

 

 

 

Source 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

 

Opinions are my own. They don't represent my employer.

hio77
'That VDSL Cat'
12970 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Voyager
Subscriber

  #2629550 2-Jan-2021 23:19
Mehrts:

 

I keep it simple, because I'm hardly ever looking at the desktop 🤣

 

Click to see full size

 

 

 

 

this is me too.

 

i run triple monitors both in the office and at home. i can never find my desktop... nor can i find spare ram..




#include <std_disclaimer>

 

Any comments made are personal opinion and do not reflect directly on the position my current or past employers may have.

 

 

Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2629552 2-Jan-2021 23:59
DamageInc:

 

Had to copy it, looks fantastic

 

 

It's a goody eh. & if you get bored of it, can always switch it out for one of the alternative colorways vector_control has created

 

______

@DarkSlipperBeans

 

If you're on desktop, you can just drag and drop your image into the reply box (which I did below), otherwise upload an image to Geekzone and copy+paste the [/imgthumb] code. 

 

______

 

Can't help but notice what apps people use as well; many of which I don't recognize. Mine are tucked away in the Start section

 

Wakrak

971 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2629554 3-Jan-2021 00:28
Because I'm on my home computer quite a bit writing my thesis, I'm easily bored of my desktop configuration (writing procrastination).  Here's my current stash of wallpapers (google drive). I keep switching back to the iceberg. 

 

Collected from uhdwallpaper, r/widescreenwallpaper, artstation, unsplash. 

 1 | 2
