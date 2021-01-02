A place to show off and share PC desktop configurations. I have a 2560x1440 wallpaper setup, with custom icons and somewhat transparent desktop folders.
Wallpaper: vector_cortrol
Icons: Iconsdb & the noun project
It was exactly as it's always been haha. Didn't change a thing. Also note that the "Not Porn" folder is empty, not that I'd have anything of the sort in there anyway, hence the "Not Porn"
Hopes and Dreams is where all failed/surplus files eventually end up.
The icon at the top left corner is the "God-mode control panel". Google it, it's handy to have.
That's an Assassin's Creed Odyssey Kassandra wallpaper.
Those are some awesome wallpapers.
I have that one too and the white one.
Wakrak:
Had to copy it, looks fantastic
Pop! OS
I like that... I can't seem to upload my screenshot.
Mehrts:
I keep it simple, because I'm hardly ever looking at the desktop 🤣
this is me too.
i run triple monitors both in the office and at home. i can never find my desktop... nor can i find spare ram..
DamageInc:
Had to copy it, looks fantastic
It's a goody eh. & if you get bored of it, can always switch it out for one of the alternative colorways vector_control has created
@DarkSlipperBeans
If you're on desktop, you can just drag and drop your image into the reply box (which I did below), otherwise upload an image to Geekzone and copy+paste the [/imgthumb] code.
Can't help but notice what apps people use as well; many of which I don't recognize. Mine are tucked away in the Start section
Because I'm on my home computer quite a bit writing my thesis, I'm easily bored of my desktop configuration (writing procrastination). Here's my current stash of wallpapers (google drive). I keep switching back to the iceberg.
Collected from uhdwallpaper, r/widescreenwallpaper, artstation, unsplash.