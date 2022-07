Trying to get some ram for a new build. Searching around and it appears the Crucial Ballistix 3200 CL16 (non rgb) is a popular one on various tech sites.



Given how common it is, thought it would surely be available in NZ but seems not.



Are there any other options apart from getting them through Amazon as I would much prefer supporting local business? Or similar great value ram that has e-die for oc and actually available in NZ (without RGB)? Looking for 32GB (2x16).



Thanks.