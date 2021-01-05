fundanglr:

can anyone help me with where to find UPS software monitoring to set my pc to shutdown on power cuts etc?
OzoneNZ: You might also find the built-in Windows driver for UPS management is sufficient for your use case - it can do auto shutdowns without installing vendor software
Basically the UPS should just show up as a system battery in Windows (like a laptop), then you can configure actions to take when the UPS battery reaches certain levels
This is what i do, plug the UPS into the PC via a USB cable and the computer sees it as a battery, then you just go into windows power management settings and set the low battery and critical battery levels and what you want the computer to do. before i got fibre mine would rund for about 8 minutes, 30% (doing light tasks) before it would shutdown giving the VDSL modem and access point the remaining 70% from the UPS which was good for about 2-3 hours of internet.
it may not be possible on all UPS though
There us winnut now. I use it to remotely monitor my ups since it’s not connected via USB. But it might be able to deal with a USB connected one as well. Have a look at the official ports
thank you buddy, from that i worked it out.
although i would like an app to test how good the internal battery is in it..
You can do a run time test to see how long it can do.
although i would like an app to test how good the internal battery is in it..
best way is to flip the switch off at the wall and use the computer as you normally would while monitoring the battery % in windows and having a timer running.
my UPS has a LCD screen which can give an estimate based on the current wattage being used but its not substitute for actually using and timing it