fundanglr:

OzoneNZ: You might also find the built-in Windows driver for UPS management is sufficient for your use case - it can do auto shutdowns without installing vendor software



Basically the UPS should just show up as a system battery in Windows (like a laptop), then you can configure actions to take when the UPS battery reaches certain levels

This is what i do, plug the UPS into the PC via a USB cable and the computer sees it as a battery, then you just go into windows power management settings and set the low battery and critical battery levels and what you want the computer to do. before i got fibre mine would rund for about 8 minutes, 30% (doing light tasks) before it would shutdown giving the VDSL modem and access point the remaining 70% from the UPS which was good for about 2-3 hours of internet.

it may not be possible on all UPS though