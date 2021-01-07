Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
kipkip

50 posts

Geek


#280735 7-Jan-2021 10:40
My current rig is a 3570K + 660ti (yes...ancient).  As switching to graphics heavy games, I'm building a new rig and already got the 10700K CPU.  Also have the Dell S2721DGF monitor ordered with the plan to play 1440p moving forward.

 

With the current GPU situation, would it be silly to get a 1660 super for now and then jump to 3080 or even 40 series towards end of this year or early next year?  Or just bite the bullet and back order a 3080 with a queue of 3 months and high price?

 

I normally do not upgrade frequent and tend to use them for ~5 years before another upgrade.

 

Thanks.

 1 | 2
Qazzy03
21 posts

Geek


  #2631608 7-Jan-2021 10:50
We are in a tough spot for GPUs at the moment with most selling out/sold out or just pricey. There is rumors that an 3080ti will be announced with the 3060 and 3060ti at CES on the 12th or 13th of this month. Honestly I would hang out for the announcement but if you need the gpu right now I would say the 3060ti or 3070 is the best bang for buck if buying in nz using pricespy. They are in stock and still above usd msrp we tend to pay about X 2 usd msrp when everything is factored in such as shopping, gst, mark up. But just my opinion, I dont know much but been reading a lot as I want to upgrade my 960 gtx 2gb to a 3060 rtx.

waikariboy
747 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2631609 7-Jan-2021 10:54
Qazzy03:

 

We are in a tough spot for GPUs at the moment with most selling out/sold out or just pricey. There is rumors that an 3080ti will be announced with the 3060 and 3060ti at CES on the 12th or 13th of this month. Honestly I would hang out for the announcement but if you need the gpu right now I would say the 3060ti or 3070 is the best bang for buck if buying in nz using pricespy. They are in stock and still above usd msrp we tend to pay about X 2 usd msrp when everything is factored in such as shopping, gst, mark up. But just my opinion, I dont know much but been reading a lot as I want to upgrade my 960 gtx 2gb to a 3060 rtx.

 

 

was looking at 3070 but AMD 6800 is looking better IMHO. 




Balm its gone!

Qazzy03
21 posts

Geek


  #2631617 7-Jan-2021 11:03
was looking at 3070 but AMD 6800 is looking better IMHO. 

 

 

 

 


Honestly the 6800 appears to be a good card  if you aren't looking for Ray tracing or dlss.

 


Biggest problem is stock, from what I have read AMD have no stock of the 6xxx series as all the console contracts with Sony ad MS for Xbox and ps5 are eating up all the manufacturers supplies.

 

 

 


Again only what I read,  it could be bs but I haven't seen in 6800 stock anywhere.



kipkip

50 posts

Geek


  #2631627 7-Jan-2021 11:21
Qazzy03:

 

We are in a tough spot for GPUs at the moment with most selling out/sold out or just pricey. There is rumors that an 3080ti will be announced with the 3060 and 3060ti at CES on the 12th or 13th of this month. Honestly I would hang out for the announcement but if you need the gpu right now I would say the 3060ti or 3070 is the best bang for buck if buying in nz using pricespy. They are in stock and still above usd msrp we tend to pay about X 2 usd msrp when everything is factored in such as shopping, gst, mark up. But just my opinion, I dont know much but been reading a lot as I want to upgrade my 960 gtx 2gb to a 3060 rtx.

 

 

 

 

I can wait a few days although fear that the supply for those cards is the same story again.  These paper launch are just stupid when they don't even have the stock to supply.

 

3060 ti is not that much cheaper than 3070 looking at Pricespy, certainly wouldn't be the bargain people originally thought it would be. 

 

The MSRPs did have my hope up and it proved that I was naive - do we ever see USD 499+GST or close to it for a 3070 in NZ even if they have plenty of stock everywhere? 

 

And it appears ASUS already discontinued their TUF 3080...

 

 

Qazzy03
21 posts

Geek


  #2631686 7-Jan-2021 12:09
I agree the 3070 seems to be best bang for buck if you had to buy today.

 

I am holding off because I don't need the upgrade, I just want it.

 

I doubt we will see MSRP

 

And USA MSRP will be going up as usa and China tariffs are now in place on GPUs.

 

Asus put out a press release and I assume all other manufacturers will but out statements too.

 

Asus already has list of new MSRP for usd.

 

 

 

  • ROG-STRIX-RTX3090-O24G-WHITE: $2,109.99
  • ROG-STRIX-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING: $ 1,979.99
  • RTX3090-24G-EK: $2,014.99
  • TUF-RTX3090-O24G-GAMING: $1,839.99
  • ROG-STRIX-RTX3080-O10G-WHITE: $1,049.99
  • ROG-STRIX-RTX3080-O10G-GAMING: $ 929.99
  • RTX3080-10G-EK: $999.99
  • TUF-RTX3080-O10G-GAMING: $859.99
  • ROG-STRIX-RTX3070-O8G-WHITE: $779.99
  • ROG-STRIX-RTX3070-O8G-GAMING: $699.99
  • RTX3070-8G-EK: $729.99
  • TUF-RTX3070-O8G-GAMING: $649.99
  • KO-RTX3070-O8G-GAMING: $639.99
  • DUAL-RTX3070-O8G: $599.99
  • ROG-STRIX-RTX3060TI-O8G-GAMING: $599.99
  • TUF-RTX3060TI-O8G-GAMING: $ 529.99
  • KO-RTX3060TI-O8G-GAMING: $519.99
  • DUAL-RTX3060TI-O8G: $ 499.99

https://videocardz.com/newz/asus-officially-increases-graphics-cards-and-motherboards-pricing

 

 

 

Edits as typing on phone and predictive text doesn't always work well.

 

 

kipkip

50 posts

Geek


  #2632101 7-Jan-2021 22:28
That's depressing...The new MSRPs

Batman
Mad Scientist
27937 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2632145 8-Jan-2021 06:59
i don't think you'd need anything more than 3070 to play at 1440p at 165fps for current games

 

and for next gen games just get the next gen, 4070 or whatever they'd be called




Involuntary autocorrect in operation on mobile device. Apologies in advance.



Jase2985
11591 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2632152 8-Jan-2021 07:34
Batman:

 

i don't think you'd need anything more than 3070 to play at 1440p at 165fps for current games

 

and for next gen games just get the next gen, 4070 or whatever they'd be called

 

 

lol good luck with cyber punk 2077

 

maybe most FPS but far from most games.

arcon
406 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2633475 11-Jan-2021 11:24
kipkip:

 

The MSRPs did have my hope up and it proved that I was naive - do we ever see USD 499+GST or close to it for a 3070 in NZ even if they have plenty of stock everywhere? 

 

 

MSRP is only for nVidia Founders Edition cards - AIB partners like Asus etc cannot feasibly sell at this price. Unfortunately nVidia FE cards were not sold in Australasia this time :/

 

Definitely wait a few days for nVidia's showing. If you don't upgrade for 5 years its worth spending a bit IMO. A 3080 would be a solid choice but a 3070 Ti might be a much better deal if it appears.


kipkip

50 posts

Geek


  #2634216 12-Jan-2021 12:28
Well....I thought the price increase announced by the manufacturers was due to the tariff for the US market.  I just notice the ASUS graphics cards have gone up in price over the last two days.  An additional $200 for the ASUS 3080 TUF OC!

 

 

 

 

kipkip

50 posts

Geek


  #2634220 12-Jan-2021 12:35
arcon:

 

kipkip:

 

The MSRPs did have my hope up and it proved that I was naive - do we ever see USD 499+GST or close to it for a 3070 in NZ even if they have plenty of stock everywhere? 

 

 

MSRP is only for nVidia Founders Edition cards - AIB partners like Asus etc cannot feasibly sell at this price. Unfortunately nVidia FE cards were not sold in Australasia this time :/

 

Definitely wait a few days for nVidia's showing. If you don't upgrade for 5 years its worth spending a bit IMO. A 3080 would be a solid choice but a 3070 Ti might be a much better deal if it appears.

 

 

 

 

Even to factor in AIB are more expensive, the gap was still too big.  I guess that's part of the reality when living in NZ.

dt

dt
1085 posts

Uber Geek


  #2634324 12-Jan-2021 14:49
kipkip:

 

Even to factor in AIB are more expensive, the gap was still too big.  I guess that's part of the reality when living in NZ.

 

 

 

 

the FE MSRP also doesn't factor in any sort of local/govt taxes, gst/vat or shipping. 

 

after factoring all that in, last time I worked it out there was less than $100 for retailers selling them in NZ

 

 

kipkip

50 posts

Geek


  #2634341 12-Jan-2021 15:14
dt:

 

kipkip:

 

Even to factor in AIB are more expensive, the gap was still too big.  I guess that's part of the reality when living in NZ.

 

 

 

 

the FE MSRP also doesn't factor in any sort of local/govt taxes, gst/vat or shipping. 

 

after factoring all that in, last time I worked it out there was less than $100 for retailers selling them in NZ

 

 

 

 

 

 

I never considered ordering from overseas given the risk.

 

Just a quick calculation based on ASUS 3080 TUF OC original MSRP at US$749 before the increase last week, that equals to 749 x 1.5 (USD to NZD) x 1.15(NZ GST) =$1292.  And PB Tech had it at $1699 since first available based on PriceSpy.  I understand the shipping cost has increased because of COVID but that difference just seems a bit high to me.

Deamo
127 posts

Master Geek


  #2634357 12-Jan-2021 15:46
It's not worth buying a gpu at the moment imo.

 

I have a 900 series that i've been looking to upgrade, but given the inflated prices for anything else, including the 2nd hand stuff i'm going to stay with what i have.

TheMaskedOnion
51 posts

Master Geek


  #2634433 12-Jan-2021 17:39
Sorry a little off topic, but I'm wondering if you have tested the FreeSync on your monitor?

 

I have the bigger brother your monitor (S3220DGF) and if I enable FreeSync and the FPS bounces between 70FPS and 120+FPS i get a noticeable dimming\brightening on the monitor. This makes the monitor basically unbearable to game with when FreeSync enabled. Luckily i can set it to 165Hz and enable vertical sync and then it's ok. I have however got a replacement monitor on the way from Dell but i have a feeling that will do the same.

 

 

 1 | 2
