Qazzy03: We are in a tough spot for GPUs at the moment with most selling out/sold out or just pricey. There is rumors that an 3080ti will be announced with the 3060 and 3060ti at CES on the 12th or 13th of this month. Honestly I would hang out for the announcement but if you need the gpu right now I would say the 3060ti or 3070 is the best bang for buck if buying in nz using pricespy. They are in stock and still above usd msrp we tend to pay about X 2 usd msrp when everything is factored in such as shopping, gst, mark up. But just my opinion, I dont know much but been reading a lot as I want to upgrade my 960 gtx 2gb to a 3060 rtx.

I can wait a few days although fear that the supply for those cards is the same story again. These paper launch are just stupid when they don't even have the stock to supply.

3060 ti is not that much cheaper than 3070 looking at Pricespy, certainly wouldn't be the bargain people originally thought it would be.

The MSRPs did have my hope up and it proved that I was naive - do we ever see USD 499+GST or close to it for a 3070 in NZ even if they have plenty of stock everywhere?

And it appears ASUS already discontinued their TUF 3080...