My current rig is a 3570K + 660ti (yes...ancient). As switching to graphics heavy games, I'm building a new rig and already got the 10700K CPU. Also have the Dell S2721DGF monitor ordered with the plan to play 1440p moving forward.
With the current GPU situation, would it be silly to get a 1660 super for now and then jump to 3080 or even 40 series towards end of this year or early next year? Or just bite the bullet and back order a 3080 with a queue of 3 months and high price?
I normally do not upgrade frequent and tend to use them for ~5 years before another upgrade.
Thanks.