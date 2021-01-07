On any of my AMD Ryzen based computers where ever it be both my fiancee and I's ASUS Vivobook flip 14s or my AMD 2nd gen Ryzen desktop with a B450 motherboard. I cannot get this USB 3.0 Aerocool enclosure to work, regardless of the drive.

However if I try an Intel based system, it just works no issues.

Also have tried a live install of Manjaro on my ASUS Vivobook flip 14 and the enclosure also works just fine.

Also a USB 2.0 port of our Vivobooks works just fine too.

I'm suspecting it's a literal issue with the USB 3.0 drivers but I already have:

Latest chipset.

Latest bios.

Apparently also have the latest USB 3.0 drivers too.

Any ideas?