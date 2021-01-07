Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
USB 3.0 Aerocool enclosure and AMD Ryzen USB 3.0 Drivers
MaxineN

#280739 7-Jan-2021 14:30
On any of my AMD Ryzen based computers where ever it be both my fiancee and I's ASUS Vivobook flip 14s or my AMD 2nd gen Ryzen desktop with a B450 motherboard. I cannot get this USB 3.0 Aerocool enclosure to work, regardless of the drive.

 

However if I try an Intel based system, it just works no issues.

 

Also have tried a live install of Manjaro on my ASUS Vivobook flip 14 and the enclosure also works just fine.

 

Also a USB 2.0 port of our Vivobooks works just fine too.

 

 

 

I'm suspecting it's a literal issue with the USB 3.0 drivers but I already have:

 

Latest chipset.
Latest bios.

 

Apparently also have the latest USB 3.0 drivers too.

 

 

 

Any ideas?




MaxineN

  #2632584 8-Jan-2021 20:41
Turns out when purchasing an Orico enclosure, it just works in any USB 3.0 Port on any of our Ryzen machines.

 

 

 

Guessing it's just an Aerocool + Ryzen specific issue.




