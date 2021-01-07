Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingWindows 7 desktop not booting
Technofreak

5518 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#280740 7-Jan-2021 15:18
We got home from being away and my wife discovered a problem with her desktop. She rarely shuts it down despite my nagging. It is powered by a UPS.

 

However we also discovered the microwave and stove clocks were showing the incorrect time which indicated there had been an interruption to the power.

 

We suspect whatever affected the microwave and stove also affected the PC.

 

When she tried to re boot it the first time she said there was a message about the BIOS but she cannot remember the wording.

 

Now when rebooting it fails to boot properly and offers either "Start Up Repair (recommended) or Start Windows Normally".

 

I've tried the repair option going down the Restore option path using different restore points, all to no avail.

 

During the boot process the Starting Windows splash screen is present for a few moments before a very short blue screen of death. The Technical Information has one line of info starting with STOP: 0X0000007B followed by what looks like a lot of HEX code.

 

I decided it was an opportunity of upgrade to Win 10, only issue is the only option to do this without an operating OS means losing files/data which I'd prefer to avoid. I'd rather go the normal upgrade route.

 

What are my best options?

 

  • Should I try updating the BIOS based on the original message? There are warnings about messing with the BIOS but how risky is it really?
  • I've also read that pulling out the motherboard battery will reset the BIOS. Is removing that battery an option worth trying?
  • What other repair/restore options should I consider?

TIA

 

 




 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

wratterus
1482 posts

Uber Geek


  #2631806 7-Jan-2021 15:29
Good chance the CMOS battery is flat, PC has lost power and CMOS reset, and changed the SATA mode. Jump into the CMOS, check the SATA mode and see what options you have. Chances are you will have options for IDE/AHCI & maybe RAID and some others. Whatever it is on now (IDE at a guess) change it to AHCI, or vice versa and see if it will boot. 

 

You can pop the battery out and test it with a multimeter if you have one - should show around 3v. If lower than that, replace it (normally a CR2032). 

yitz
1707 posts

Uber Geek


  #2631807 7-Jan-2021 15:29
Toggle the storage controller mode in the BIOS from AHCI back to legacy.

CYaBro
3820 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2631815 7-Jan-2021 15:43
yitz:

 

Toggle the storage controller mode in the BIOS from AHCI back to legacy.

 

 

Or more likely the other way around, needs to be AHCI.



yitz
1707 posts

Uber Geek


  #2631893 7-Jan-2021 16:42
CYaBro: Or more likely the other way around, needs to be AHCI.

 

I guess there will be a few system configuration permutations but one I have come across most often is when Windows is installed in legacy/IDE mode and for whatever reason when it is changed to boot in AHCI mode the msahci.sys doesn't load and causes the 0x7b inaccessible. If AHCI is the default then it should be reverted once the following registry edit is completed.

 

This registry edit will enable the driver and if done off-line you can skip the changing BIOS to legacy/IDE step.

 

https://support.microsoft.com/en-nz/help/922976/error-message-occurs-after-you-change-the-sata-mode-of-the-boot-drive 

 

Installing the proper Intel Rapid Storage driver (if applicable) is another option and will probably fix it too.

decibel
204 posts

Master Geek


  #2631899 7-Jan-2021 16:43
Did you try the "Start normally" option ?

Technofreak

5518 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2631910 7-Jan-2021 16:56
decibel:

 

Did you try the "Start normally" option ?

 

 

Yep




 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5

Technofreak

5518 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2631915 7-Jan-2021 17:07
Well Oil Beef Hooked.

 

The motherboard battery was well and truly flat. Replaced that and got a message at boot up about the BIOS being reset and offering a couple of boot options. Problem still existed.

 

Changed the storage controller setting. Was set to IDE and changed it to AHCI. Re booted and went down the restore route and the restore failed as it had done before with a message saying unable to access a file and to disable anti virus, an unspecified error had occurred.

 

Changed the back to IDE, same result.

 

Since the consensus on here that AHCI was the correct setting I went back to AHCI. Restore failed again, but when I exited the restore menu/page the PC re booted and started up correctly. The date and time were back in 2001 but otherwise OK.  Hmmmm.

 

Thanks for all the help.




 
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6
Dell Inspiron 14z i5



wratterus
1482 posts

Uber Geek


  #2632032 7-Jan-2021 20:49
Nice, Windows sometimes needs some convincing that it's not actually broken when it's been booted and failed that many times

