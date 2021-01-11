Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingRemote Access/Support (friends and family)
mgeek

108 posts

Master Geek


#280798 11-Jan-2021 13:27
Send private message

What's recommend these days for remote IT supporting friends/family? Apart from avoiding like the plague that is... ;-)

 

Quick Assist is pretty simple but due to time zones etc I'd rather have 'set and forget' remote access than interactive remote support.

 

I note LogMeIn stopped being free a long time ago. TeamViewer looks good (and still free as this is entirely non-commercial), but how easy is it to set up on the non-techie end for remote access..? Remote support is presumably stupid simple, but can the recipient 'upgrade' to non-interactive access?

 

Or is there something else simpler?

 

Thanks all.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Jiriteach
738 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2633611 11-Jan-2021 13:36
Send private message

TeamViewer. Super simple. Literally an install and away you go. 

 


I use it with my parents all the time and have no issues.
Dad just starts TeamViewer (if its not already running) and gives me the code and password which comes up on the screen instantly and I can do the rest. 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton 360 antivirus provides enhanced security for your connected devices, a secure VPN for online privacy, Password Manager, Firewall, SafeCam, PC Cloud Backup, Dark Web Monitoring, Parental Control, and more. An all-in-one cybersecurity solution backed by 100% Virus Protection Promise and 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.
mgeek

108 posts

Master Geek


  #2633621 11-Jan-2021 13:54
Send private message

Jiriteach:

 

Dad just starts TeamViewer (if its not already running) and gives me the code and password which comes up on the screen instantly and I can do the rest. 

 

 

Does he have to do that every time though? I'm trying to avoid the repeated interactive bit.

Jiriteach
738 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2633623 11-Jan-2021 13:56
Send private message

mgeek:

 

Jiriteach:

 

Dad just starts TeamViewer (if its not already running) and gives me the code and password which comes up on the screen instantly and I can do the rest. 

 

 

Does he have to do that every time though? I'm trying to avoid the repeated interactive bit.

 

 

Start up TeamViewer? No it runs a service so its always running. He does need to tell me the code however. I already know the password. The code/session ID does change for safety reasons. Password remains the same.



Jase2985
11598 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633627 11-Jan-2021 14:00
Send private message

Jiriteach:

 

Start up TeamViewer? No it runs a service so its always running. He does need to tell me the code however. I already know the password. The code/session ID does change for safety reasons. Password remains the same.

 

 

If the computer is attached to your teamviewer account i believe you can just connect to it that way with the password you set there as long as its running on the other end and connected to the net then you should be fine to connect to it.

askelon
747 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2633628 11-Jan-2021 14:04
Send private message

Anydesk..  Works very well.. 

Jiriteach
738 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2633629 11-Jan-2021 14:05
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

Jiriteach:

 

Start up TeamViewer? No it runs a service so its always running. He does need to tell me the code however. I already know the password. The code/session ID does change for safety reasons. Password remains the same.

 

 

If the computer is attached to your teamviewer account i believe you can just connect to it that way with the password you set there as long as its running on the other end and connected to the net then you should be fine to connect to it.

 

 

Ah - Didnt know. Thanks for the heads up.

nzlogan
73 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2633635 11-Jan-2021 14:10
Send private message

I use AnyDesk and setup a password for unattended access. Super easy and I don't believe an account is required either.



shk292
2386 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2633643 11-Jan-2021 14:23
Send private message

I use teamviewer in the always-on, always authorised mode; it just makes it easier and less stressful if you can jump on there and sort out problems with no user interaction. It does take some setting up first time to enable this but after that it’s easy

mgeek

108 posts

Master Geek


  #2633646 11-Jan-2021 14:27
Send private message

AnyDesk looks interesting - not seen that before.

 

Is it actually free for non-commercial use though? I almost gave up looking as it seems to be US$150+ pa - but then noticed it mentions 'Commercial Use' for all 3 paid plans. But couldn't find anything that mentioned personal use? Even the 'configure your license' thingy recommends 'Lite' (at $150) after you select the "private person" option. Confused??

nzlogan
73 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2633652 11-Jan-2021 14:39
Send private message

You're right - the pricing structure is confusing, especially when the recommendation tool recommends a paid version for personal use...

 

On this page, it mentions it's free for personal use: "AnyDesk is also free of charge for personal use." and "If you’re a private user, you can keep using AnyDesk for free."

sbiddle
30853 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
Trusted
Biddle Corp
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633655 11-Jan-2021 14:43
Send private message

Anydesk.

 

Teamviewer is great, but pretty useless these days unless you want to pay. If you could potentially use it more than once a week or so you'll get hit by their commercial use limit.

 

 

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
11005 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633656 11-Jan-2021 14:46
Send private message

I have Anydesk installed on my parents laptop - is 100% reliable every time they ask me to remote in.

 

I also have Teamviewer Quicksupport installed on their phones and never had a license issue.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz | https://keybase.io/michaelmurfy - Referral Links: Sharesies | Electric Kiwi
Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by making a donation.

jarledb
Webhead
2833 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633667 11-Jan-2021 15:09
Send private message

AnyDesk is free for personal use

This is what they say:

 

Free for evaluation and personal use

 

Try out AnyDesk for free, without having to provide any personal information. AnyDesk is also free of charge for personal use.

 

 

 

Used to use TeamViewer, but think their business practises are shady. Their communication at the time I bought the license was "No monthly fees" and as if it was a one time payment. And it cost accordingly. But then just a year later they basically told all my customers that my license was outdated - because the license was only for the version they had when I bought it, not the one that made it outdated less than a year later.

 

I don't mind paying a subscription. But think they should have communicated it more clearly that what you are actually signing up to is a subscription and not try to hide it the way they do/did. 

 

Been very happy with AnyDesk. They charge me every year for the commercial license I have. But it is only 1/3 of what TeamViewer was charging.

 

 

 

Edit: I see now that TeamViewer is more clear about it actually being a subscription now. But I am not about to forgive them for their past shady business practise.

Jase2985
11598 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2633668 11-Jan-2021 15:12
Send private message

sbiddle:

 

Teamviewer is great, but pretty useless these days unless you want to pay. If you could potentially use it more than once a week or so you'll get hit by their commercial use limit.

 

 

only had that happen once a year ago after i installed it on our 5th computer at home, emails through and they unlocked the account, zero issues since.

panther2
187 posts

Master Geek


  #2633723 11-Jan-2021 16:11
Send private message

askelon:

Anydesk..  Works very well.. 



Same use any desk small file and seems to work even to android phone

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 