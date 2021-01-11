What's recommend these days for remote IT supporting friends/family? Apart from avoiding like the plague that is... ;-)

Quick Assist is pretty simple but due to time zones etc I'd rather have 'set and forget' remote access than interactive remote support.

I note LogMeIn stopped being free a long time ago. TeamViewer looks good (and still free as this is entirely non-commercial), but how easy is it to set up on the non-techie end for remote access..? Remote support is presumably stupid simple, but can the recipient 'upgrade' to non-interactive access?

Or is there something else simpler?

Thanks all.