Nope, it's the rubber "gasket" (maybe?) inside the case, that protects the cables from shearing on the rough metal edge of the holes that the cables are passed through.

I just tried searching for "gaskets" and found something https://www.mnpctech.com/products/pc-cable-grommet-large which then led me to AliExpress. I found something similar to what I'm looking for, but the delivery times are way too long for me. I then went over to Trademe and found a couple of similar sellers, but they're basically shipping direct from China, with wait times of about 2 months. So I think I might need to look for an alternative solution...