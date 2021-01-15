Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingAdding macrons to existing typefaces
Purupuss

12 posts

Geek


#280857 15-Jan-2021 14:38
Send private message

(I hope this is the right forum.)

 

I do a lot of desktop publishing for various organisations that I belong to, and like to use typefaces suited to the (usually heritage) organisation. Some of our local place names require the use of a macron, e.g. Kōpū as opposed to Kopu, but not all typefaces have them. I know that there are typefaces that incorporate the macron as standard, like Times New Roman, and Courier, but I don't always want to use those ones. Up till now I've either used a font that looks similar to the one I'm using for the letter with the macron, or else "manually" drawn a line above the letter. Both methods, while they work, have their drawbacks.

 

Is there an "easy" way to "create" a typeface, based on an existing one, (including those purchased), that will add a macron topped letter into it?

 

Thanks in advance.

 

😀

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
Benjip
847 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2636139 15-Jan-2021 15:43
Send private message

I've done this exact thing before (converting a font to one that has all of the required Māori macrons).

 

Give FontForge a shot. It was pretty easy from what I remember.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Free kids accounts - trade shares and funds (NZ, US) with Sharesies.
Purupuss

12 posts

Geek


  #2636295 15-Jan-2021 21:37
Send private message

Benjip:

 

I've done this exact thing before (converting a font to one that has all of the required Māori macrons).

 

Give FontForge a shot. It was pretty easy from what I remember.

 

 

 

 

Wonderful, thank you. I'll give it a go. 😀

ANglEAUT
1699 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2636318 16-Jan-2021 00:35
Send private message

Would this work?

 

  • Enable German / Swedish / ??? keyboard layout, press <AltGr>+<symbol key> & vowel

 




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | with small



Stu1
1088 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2636342 16-Jan-2021 08:31
Send private message

Couldn’t you just add the keyboard?, here’s a good link https://kupu.maori.nz/about/macrons-keyboard-setup

nzkc
1058 posts

Uber Geek


  #2636355 16-Jan-2021 08:47
Send private message

It's not the keyboard the OP has an issue with. It is that the font(s) the user wants to use does not have the macrons at all and would like to add them.

 

Whilst we bring up keyboards... on Windows if you add the Maori keyboard (see https://wintec.zendesk.com/hc/en-us/articles/360001190235-Macrons-nga-tohut%C5%8D) then once enabled you can get a macron on a letter by first typing the single back quote: `

 

E.g.: `a => ā `e => ē and so on

 

 

Purupuss

12 posts

Geek


  #2636524 16-Jan-2021 14:04
Send private message

Thanks to everyone who replied, and I plan to try out FontForge to see if I can add macrons to typefaces I've already got.

 


I had tried "Māori keyboard" programmes in the past, but found the last time I did it, it screwed up my spellchecker. So, as I tend to use the Microsoft Office Suite, along with Times New Roman, I've created a keyboard shortcut whereby I type Alt-vowel as if I were using the shift key to capitalise (e.g. Alt-a), then the macron-capped vowel is automatically inserted.

 

But, of course, this only works with fonts that have macrons as a part of the typeface. This is why I'm hoping that FontForge will enable me to, in effect, add extra letters to non-macron containing typefaces.

 

Thanks again

 

😀

Benjip
847 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2636534 16-Jan-2021 15:20
Send private message

Good stuff! From memory I think I opened an existing character/letter that did have a macron, to copy & paste into the character/s that didn't. That way they all look consistent in terms of size and placement.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic





News and reviews »

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05

Marvel Snap Launches as an Action Collectible Card Game
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:46

Jabra Talk 65 Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:31

Huawei Watch D Review
Posted 26-Jul-2022 17:26

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







GoodSync is the easiest file sync and backup for Windows and Mac



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 