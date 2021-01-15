(I hope this is the right forum.)

I do a lot of desktop publishing for various organisations that I belong to, and like to use typefaces suited to the (usually heritage) organisation. Some of our local place names require the use of a macron, e.g. Kōpū as opposed to Kopu, but not all typefaces have them. I know that there are typefaces that incorporate the macron as standard, like Times New Roman, and Courier, but I don't always want to use those ones. Up till now I've either used a font that looks similar to the one I'm using for the letter with the macron, or else "manually" drawn a line above the letter. Both methods, while they work, have their drawbacks.

Is there an "easy" way to "create" a typeface, based on an existing one, (including those purchased), that will add a macron topped letter into it?

Thanks in advance.

