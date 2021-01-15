I hope it is reasonable to post here, but Im kinda stumped and I figure there are some water-cooling lurkers out there.
I have a custom loop, a dogs breakfast for various reasons but it should work.
Coolstream SE Radiator (single depth) with three corsair static pressure fans-> pump ->3080 waterforce -> i9-9900KF (stocK)
I have reseated the block on the the cpu several times with a couple of different pastes. Still my CPU runs hot, thermal throttle on Prime95 (no AVX) and 85-90 on games. The whole loop is hot, and the exit from the cpu must be 50-60 degrees. The water running in seems very warm also. I have the fans running fast and there is a a lot of heat being pushed out. The classic formula is 1+ number of cooled components for radiator size.
Pic enclosed.
Any thoughts? More radiator needed? Reseat cpu again?
Cheers Ivan