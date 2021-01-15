borgia: Hi Cpu hits 100, its an open case and a single thickness 360 rad. Fans are spinning 1600 (max). Back of case where fans exit to is free and hot air blows out. I just wonder if my cooling capacity is too low. Cheers for the help

There is no way you kit is working properly, well setup water cooling wont get anywhere near thermal throttling.

Rad size doesnt matter as the cooling (water) will get to a thermal capacity and then sit there.... It really sounds like you either dont have a working pump or your CPU block is installed backwards or blocked.

As others have asked how are your fans oriented push/pull and what sort of airflow do you get through the rad.

Please can you give us a full list of all the parts in your build as far as water cooling goes.

Please also include figures on what your fans and pump are running at while idle

What temps do you get on your GPU while you get throttling of your CPU?