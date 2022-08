concordnz: At the time he threw away the HDD, bitcoin was essentially worthless & he didn't care.



According to the article it was 7,500 bitcoins. At the start of 2013 these were worth over $75,000, at the end of the year they got to $7.5 million. It sounded like he did care, but by the time he realised it was an impossible mission, as a few month had elapsed. On the other hand, when he mined them originally he probably didn't invest that much.

This story seems true, but the thing with bitcoin is it would be easy to make up a story like this, and it would be very hard to disprove. You could even use the blockchain to identify some unspent bitcoins, and only the owner of those bitcoins could disprove it. But 99% of journalists would probably take your story at face value, and wouldn't even try to validate it.

Stories like this could be used to help pump up the value of bitcoins further, they are basically free advertising. So if you had a lot of bitcoin, there is quite a bit of incentive to promote these types of stories, and make people realise what they are missing out on. And without continued momentum, eventually bitcoin will decline in value. Bitcoin is a failed experiment at creating a useful currency, but has had great success as an asset class, for people who are happy to have a purely virtual asset.

And the answer to the original question is that it would be pretty easy to back the data up.