Dark bands on LCD display
I use a Veon 42" TV as a monitor. When I turned it on today, there were dark horizontal bands across the display. I did a power reset and it was fine, but I assume the problem will recur. My vague knowledge of these things is that there are LED light sources along the edge that provide the illumination, or something like that.

 

Is this kind of thing fixable with this TV and what would be involved in that? I bought it on sale for $300 years ago and it has served my needs well. Not worth putting a lot of money into it, but I'm prepared to invest some effort as I have an emotional attachment to it. In the distant past I have fixed laptop displays with similar issues. Does anyone know any more about this?

 

 




LCD panels had/have strips down the sides projecting across the image - edge lit

 

Later ones have flourescent backing lighting forward - backlit

 

LED panels have a LED module backing taking that place that shines forward.

 

Solid/sharp Horizontal Lines, are more likely a back lit than edge. Edge will have a dark smudge effect

 

Usually a row of LEDs dying. Or the edges where the panels (may not be 1 single unit) start not talking to each other.

