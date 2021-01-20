Need to diagnose a motherboard issue and I can't find mine since moving house. It is in a box somewhere, but who knows where.
There does appear to be some on trademe, but I'd like to try and pickone up asap in the Auckland area.
Any ideas?
Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect. Still playing with MythTV and digital media on the side.
Surely PB Tech would be more than happy to sell you one?
turtleattacks:
Surely PB Tech would be more than happy to sell you one?
Already tried with the Glenfield branch - no spares they can on-sell
openmedia:
turtleattacks:
Surely PB Tech would be more than happy to sell you one?
Already tried with the Glenfield branch - no spares they can on-sell
Isn't it just a speaker and a 3 wire plug? I'm sure jaycar would have the speaker unsure about with the 3 wire. I think when I last built a machine and added a GPU to it, I had a boot issue....ripped off an old speaker from an old case to diagnose.
davidcole:
Isn't it just a speaker and a 3 wire plug? I'm sure jaycar would have the speaker unsure about with the 3 wire. I think when I last built a machine and added a GPU to it, I had a boot issue....ripped off an old speaker from an old case to diagnose.
Actually just a 2 wire 5v DC speaker or buzzer.
Dumped all of my old cases about a year ago and none of the ones I've got left have speakers.
Any tried to use a generic buzzer like these
I'm going to try a couple of other PC shops as I missed out on a Trademe listing for a device.
I can't say I've ever come across a MoBo that used a 5v buzzer instead of a speaker.
If it is a 5v buzzer you need, can you re appropriate one of the existing case LED's and just watch the light?
If it is a speaker you're after and it's just for diagnosis, I would just use a pair of head phones across the pins.
