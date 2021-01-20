Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
openmedia

2779 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#280931 20-Jan-2021 12:37
Need to diagnose a motherboard issue and I can't find mine since moving house. It is in  a box somewhere, but who knows where.

 

There does appear to be some on trademe, but I'd like to try and pickone up asap in the Auckland area.

 

Any ideas?




turtleattacks
465 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted

  #2638714 20-Jan-2021 12:39
Surely PB Tech would be more than happy to sell you one? 

 

 

openmedia

2779 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2638723 20-Jan-2021 12:55
turtleattacks:

 

Surely PB Tech would be more than happy to sell you one? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Already tried with the Glenfield branch - no spares they can on-sell




davidcole
5534 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2638753 20-Jan-2021 13:11
openmedia:

 

turtleattacks:

 

Surely PB Tech would be more than happy to sell you one? 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Already tried with the Glenfield branch - no spares they can on-sell

 

 

Isn't it just a speaker and a 3 wire plug?  I'm sure jaycar would have the speaker unsure about with the 3 wire.    I think when I last built a machine and added a GPU to it, I had a boot issue....ripped off an old speaker from an old case to diagnose.

 

 




openmedia

2779 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2638810 20-Jan-2021 13:28
davidcole:

 

 

 

Isn't it just a speaker and a 3 wire plug?  I'm sure jaycar would have the speaker unsure about with the 3 wire.    I think when I last built a machine and added a GPU to it, I had a boot issue....ripped off an old speaker from an old case to diagnose.

 

 

 

 

Actually just a 2 wire 5v DC speaker or buzzer.

 

Dumped all of my old cases about a year ago and none of the ones I've got left have speakers.




openmedia

2779 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2639561 21-Jan-2021 13:27
Any tried to use a generic buzzer like these

 

I'm going to try a couple of other PC shops as I missed out on a Trademe listing for a device.




tripper1000
1468 posts

Uber Geek


  #2639610 21-Jan-2021 13:57
I can't say I've ever come across a MoBo that used a 5v buzzer instead of a speaker.

 

If it is a 5v buzzer you need, can you re appropriate one of the existing case LED's and just watch the light?

 

If it is a speaker you're after and it's just for diagnosis, I would just use a pair of head phones across the pins. 

 

openmedia

2779 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2639708 21-Jan-2021 16:03
The team at Playtech in Albany are awesome. Managed to pick one up

 

 




