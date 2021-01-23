I often have both Photoshop and Lightroom launched at the same time. With some of the more intensive stuff (editing raw, stitching raw panoramas etc) I note that Lightroom has no issues with using 50gb of ram (these are large images I'm dealing with). If I open these images in Photoshop to edit I can quite easily sit at 40-50gb of ram use with the images I deal with.

Now, I must say my images are large - Stitching a 120 photo raw panorama does take quite a bit of processing power and ram.

Now, with the more regular stuff I often hover between 25-30gb of ram use dealing with raw photos. Having a decent GPU (the more CUDA cores, the better) along with a grunty CPU with plenty of cores (look into the Ryzen stuff) and plenty of ram helps immensely.

I could do my workload on my old workstation which had a 8 core, 16 thread Xeon (can't remember the model off the top of my head) and 32gb of ram but would find that even then I would exhaust the ram and either have Lightroom crash or the whole thing would feel slow.

The specs of my PC are the following:

Ryzen 3800X (8 core, 16 threads) clocked at 4.6GHz per core (overclocked).

64gb of DDR4 3200MHz memory (dual channel configuration).

Nvidia RTX 3700.

Fast NVMe SSD's (one dedicated to a cache drive, the other for the photos I am working with).

Essentially, I've built a high end gaming machine for mostly running Photoshop / Lightroom. Both will use all your CPU cores and whatever RAM it can get it's hands on. You don't have to go as extreme as myself, but as @timmmay says go with a build focusing on CPU (Ryzen has very fast single-core performance) along with memory more than anything. Popping in a second-hand GTX 1060 as an example will help a touch too.