Couple years back, bought my Dad an Intel NUC, as he was getting more into photography, and really enjoyed using Adobe Photoshop & Lightroom.
He's now saying his computer feels underpowered, I'm not an expert in what specs are required for running those two programs - does anyone have any suggestions what I should look at upgrading him to?
His current machine has a SSD hard-drive, 16GB memory, running an i5-5300U CPU (2 cores) - I thought this would be enough, but didn't really do too much research into it.