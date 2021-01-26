Eleven days ago the main data drive (6TB WD Red) in my 4yr 10 month old PC failed suddenly (original HD). That was late on a Friday night. Had not been aware of any warning signs it was about to happen (though possibly that is a problem with having a case with very good sound insulation??). Copied a file into an email (no problems) then ~3 mins later tried to copy another file and got an error message. About a minute later I noticed D: drive had disappeared from File Manager. Subsequently tested the drive in another PC and as an external drive but clearly it was dead. Could hear a clicking sound with the case walls off and when operating as an external drive. At that point unimpressed with WD, Red in particular (have significantly older drives in other PCs working fine). Two - three years ago had a Red in my 4-bay NAS fail (both drives bought around the same time so that drive was only 2 - 3 years old when it failed). Of course no big problem the first time - just pull the dead drive and put in a new one and let the NAS rebuild the drive (Raid 5).

First thing Sat morning down to local PB Tech and got a new HD. This time decided to go 'high end' for peace of mind so got a 10TB Seagate Exos enterprise level disk with 5 yr warranty - supposedly one of the more reliable drives around.

Then yesterday, just 9 days after installing the Exos it also failed suddenly. Working fine one minute, then suddenly would not save a file to disk followed by D: drive again disappearing from File Manager. Subsequently confirmed that the drive had failed also - not working as an external drive, plus making clicking and other 'weird' noises.

I appreciate random failures can occur but the similarity of the failures and an enterprise level disk failing in just 9 days? Seems more likely there is an underlying cause, either ex the PSU (Corsair RM650) or the motherboard (Asus Z170-AR)?

My assumption is that if anything it would be more likely the PSU but a couple of tech types suggest it could equally well be the MB .

Any advice on this would be greatly welcomed.

I need to urgently replace the disk (will probably go for the same) but will as a minimum replace the PSU as that is a fairly trivial, low-cost option. Will possibly get an HX750 - though 750w is overkill on my PC (primarily business use so only has a mid-tier graphics card - no gaming).

Replacing the MB would be an order of magnitude bigger operation - starting with investigating current options for CPU, RAM, GPU, ... etc. Currently do not have time for that as this is one of the busiest times work-wise for me.

I will proceed replacing the PSU and failed disk as I need to get fully back in operation asap.

But I would much appreciate comments re the potential for the MB being the problem?

Thus far nothing else seems to have had problems. C: is a 'heavy duty' SSD (1.2TB Intel 750 series PCIE 3.0) and is what has been keeping me afloat!