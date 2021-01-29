I have a Lenovo s500-10HS desktop. I see it has a slot for a m2 wireless card. Ive got a spare card from a laptop I have disassembled (dead motherboard) but havent had any luck getting it to even detect. Anyone else tried this or have any suggestions?

The card Im installing is an Intel 9560NGW. This may or may not be a good working one (ram/SSD were fine) though since the laptop it came from got submerged in liquids then left for a while (as you do). The card is similar to: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/33028200793.html

Im sure they bought out models of the SFF with wifi cards built in and certainly have the slot available there.