Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingLenovo s500 SFF PC - Adding an m2 Wifi card?
askelon

749 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

#281099 29-Jan-2021 13:52
Send private message

I have a Lenovo s500-10HS desktop.  I see it has a slot for a m2 wireless card.  Ive got a spare card from a laptop I have disassembled (dead motherboard) but havent had any luck getting it to even detect.  Anyone else tried this or have any suggestions?

 

The card Im installing is an Intel 9560NGW.  This may or may not be a good working one (ram/SSD were fine) though since the laptop it came from got submerged in liquids then left for a while (as you do).  The card is similar to: https://www.aliexpress.com/item/33028200793.html

 

Im sure they bought out models of the SFF with wifi cards built in and certainly have the slot available there. 

Create new topic
wratterus
1500 posts

Uber Geek


  #2644138 29-Jan-2021 14:30
Send private message

Checked the BIOS for an option to enable/disable? What are you going to use for an antenna? Or did the PC have an antenna but no card?

 

Some of those PCs can be fussy about what models of card they work with. Looking at a S500 on Lenovo's support site they list drivers for a Realtek card - either RTL8821AE, RTL8723BE or RTL8192EE, all of which are pretty rubbish. Wouldn't be the first time a manufacturer has locked down the BIOS to only work with specific cards for no reason other than to be obtuse.

 

 

 

Might be worth trying a known working card though, or testing that card in another laptop if you can.  

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Backblaze Unlimited Backup. World’s easiest cloud backup. Get peace of mind knowing your files are backed up securely in the cloud.
askelon

749 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2644147 29-Jan-2021 14:44
Send private message

I have a set of aerials for it.  I didnt find anything at all in the bios related to it.  Its not really something I'll really bother going all out to get going. End of the day the computer wont really need network access once setup.  Just would have been a nice perk.  I suspect it could be bios locked or something.  If I find a different card around I'll give it a go.  

vantt1
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2842621 4-Jan-2022 00:02
Send private message

Hey, I recently bought an S500 myself and was wondering the same thing.

 

I was able to find the Product Specifications Reference for the 10HS:

 

 

As @wratterus has noted, the RTL8821AE is indeed one of the cards that it shipped with. The other listed card is Qualcomm Atheros QCA9377. Both cards are dual band but only 1x1, so we can expect wireless performance to be lacklustre. Their FRUs are as follows:

 

  • Realtek: 00JT482
  • Qualcomm: 00JT477

I've worked on a couple of ThinkPads in the past and indeed Lenovo likes to block all but their own whitelisted Wi-Fi cards. It is technically possible to remove this whitelist by dumping the BIOS, modifying it with a hex editor, then flashing it back to the machine. But as you can imagine, this is a risky process and things can go really wrong.



vantt1
2 posts

Wannabe Geek


  #2854967 22-Jan-2022 19:28
Send private message

Update: I bought a Lenovo OEM network card of FRU 00JT497 and installed it in the S500, and to my surprise it works!




(Please excuse the photo of a monitor, I was lazy)

This one is the Intel 3165NGW, dual band AC 1x1:1

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 