It seems that Office 365 Home versions now offer email hosting with custom domain names. I was sure that only the business plans had that. Have they added it into the Home plans relatively recently?

So for a 6 user Family account ($165 pa), you could then get 6 emails at $2.29 per user per month. The cheapest business plan is $7.60 per user per month and that doesn't include desktop office apps. A like for like comparison with apps, would be $18.90 per user per month. So it works out massively cheaper if you're going to make use of most or all of the 6 accounts.

The only catch I can see is that you need to move your domain to GoDaddy, which may be dearer than others (will need to check those costs). Also, the terms and conditions state it can't be used for a business - but I wouldn't be doing that anyway.

Is there anything I'm missing here, or is this a very good deal?