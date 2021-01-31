I have recently thrown out a perfectly good motherboard from a 2016-vintage PC, only to realise that I could have used it to build a PC for my geek grandson.
A Google search confirms that these are now hard to find and stupidly expensive (asking the new price for a "refurbished" 5-year-old mobo)
Does any Geekzoner have a good used mobo with the following specs (or know where to find one in NZ)? :
- an LGA 1150 motherboard (to suit a 4th Generation Intel Processor)
- mini-ITX form factor
- wireless optional
- it must work ! 😉
I'm in Wellington.