I have recently thrown out a perfectly good motherboard from a 2016-vintage PC, only to realise that I could have used it to build a PC for my geek grandson.

A Google search confirms that these are now hard to find and stupidly expensive (asking the new price for a "refurbished" 5-year-old mobo)

Does any Geekzoner have a good used mobo with the following specs (or know where to find one in NZ)? :

an LGA 1150 motherboard (to suit a 4th Generation Intel Processor)

motherboard (to suit a 4th Generation Intel Processor) mini-ITX form factor

wireless optional

it must work ! 😉

I'm in Wellington.