I have recently thrown out a perfectly good motherboard from a 2016-vintage PC, only to realise that I could have used it to build a PC for my geek grandson.

 

A Google search confirms that these are now hard to find and stupidly expensive (asking the new price for a "refurbished" 5-year-old mobo)

 

Does any Geekzoner have a good used mobo with the following specs (or know where to find one in NZ)? :

 

  • an LGA 1150 motherboard (to suit a 4th Generation Intel Processor)
  • mini-ITX form factor
  • wireless optional
  • it must work !  😉

I'm in Wellington.