so im having a problem where i load a game up play for maybe a 2 or 3 mins then the screen goes black says no signal and i have to restart pc

i tried installing the newest drivers but i still have the problem

the temps on the computer are fine could it be the tv im using for the pc screen causing the problem?

it only happens when i play games never happens when im using the vega 11 to playback video or encode video ect

what can i do?