I honestly didn't think much when bought two 6TB ones for my NAS as HDDs normally works from day one (or didn't works at all maybe) and out-live warranty in my experience. But ...

Anyway, one of them have problem starting up and it's on the end of three years warranty, on Amazon website they asking me to contact WD, and WD website tells me it's out of region as it was for US region.

It cost $40 or more in postage to send overseas, and is it possible at all to send them for RMA to the state and let them sent me back via youshop etc.?