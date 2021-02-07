Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingWD RED from Amazon died worth RMA to the state?
pstar008

362 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281247 7-Feb-2021 18:14
Send private message

I honestly didn't think much when bought two 6TB ones for my NAS as HDDs normally works from day one (or didn't works at all maybe) and out-live warranty in my experience. But ...


Anyway, one of them have problem starting up and it's on the end of three years warranty, on Amazon website they asking me to contact WD, and WD website tells me it's out of region as it was for US region.


It cost $40 or more in postage to send overseas, and is it possible at all to send them for RMA to the state and let them sent me back via youshop etc.?

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
SirHumphreyAppleby
1991 posts

Uber Geek


  #2649072 7-Feb-2021 18:52
Send private message

Only you can answer that question.

 

There is no way I'm going to trust my data to a refurbished drive, which is what I'd expect you'd get back.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: You will find anything you want at MightyApe.
jpoc
1034 posts

Uber Geek


  #2649177 7-Feb-2021 19:18
Send private message

WD Red not starting in a NAS?

 

Sounds like a shingle issue. The drive has to rebuild a whole load of data because of reshingling and the NAS kicks it out because it takes so long. (Can be as long as 20 minutes.)

 

I would worry that the other drive will fail soon because of the same issue.

 

 

Sideface
7595 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649180 7-Feb-2021 19:25
Send private message

I run several dozen WD Red drives in seven large NAS units, and have found them totally reliable beyond 3 years - BUT I use 8TB and 10TB HDDs.

 

6TB Reds have some known technical issues:

 

Western Digital admits 2TB-6TB WD Red NAS drives use shingled magnetic recording

 

I would advise you to replace BOTH 6TB WD Reds with 8TB WD Reds if you value reliability.




Sideface



richms
25316 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2649183 7-Feb-2021 19:43
Send private message

I dont RMA any drives generally once they have my own stuff on them. I have in the past with things like my raid for my music collection because its not personal information, but when I have done, including the send to singapore hassle, I have always got a drive back that I do not trust.




Richard rich.ms

pstar008

362 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2649194 7-Feb-2021 20:09
Send private message

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Only you can answer that question.

 

There is no way I'm going to trust my data to a refurbished drive, which is what I'd expect you'd get back.

 

 

 

 

Thanks, if it's refurbished drive, then I wouldn't bother, never had to get a replacement HDD before. Hence asking before go ahead the RMA process.

Bung
4636 posts

Uber Geek


  #2649202 7-Feb-2021 20:18
Send private message

Do you even have an RMA process available? Seems like Amazon are saying "out of our hands go bother WD" and WD are saying "we only warranty your serial number in the US". What were the terms at the time you bought?

pstar008

362 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2649219 7-Feb-2021 21:20
Send private message

jpoc:

 

WD Red not starting in a NAS?

 

Sounds like a shingle issue. The drive has to rebuild a whole load of data because of reshingling and the NAS kicks it out because it takes so long. (Can be as long as 20 minutes.)

 

I would worry that the other drive will fail soon because of the same issue.

 

 

 

 

Thanks, I have to google it: https://blocksandfiles.com/2020/04/14/wd-red-nas-drives-shingled-magnetic-recording/

 

And I had a Synology NAS, but mine one is acutaly RED Plus (I didn't thought there is much different), so apparently CMR not SMR, and the other one is perfectly fine, it's getting into not starting issue when after I replaced them both.



pstar008

362 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2649224 7-Feb-2021 21:30
Send private message

Sideface:

 

I run several dozen WD Red drives in seven large NAS units, and have found them totally reliable beyond 3 years - BUT I use 8TB and 10TB HDDs.

 

6TB Reds have some known technical issues:

 

Western Digital admits 2TB-6TB WD Red NAS drives use shingled magnetic recording

 

I would advise you to replace BOTH 6TB WD Reds with 8TB WD Reds if you value reliability.

 

 

I replaced bother 6TB RED plus  with 10 TB RED plus and think that they much louder, or I am just imagining it? The other 6TB plus seems fine, but as I am using mirroring it has to go as well.

 

There are RED RED Plus and RED Pro, don't think there are RED around for the new ones anymore, and I think RED Pro is better but probably overkill for me my home 2-bay NAS with RAID 1,

pstar008

362 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2649226 7-Feb-2021 21:35
Send private message

Data is been erased already, but getting refurbished one is not worth my time and money,

 

richms:

 

I dont RMA any drives generally once they have my own stuff on them. I have in the past with things like my raid for my music collection because its not personal information, but when I have done, including the send to singapore hassle, I have always got a drive back that I do not trust.

 

pstar008

362 posts

Ultimate Geek


#2649229 7-Feb-2021 21:41
Send private message

Bung: Do you even have an RMA process available? Seems like Amazon are saying "out of our hands go bother WD" and WD are saying "we only warranty your serial number in the US". What were the terms at the time you bought?

 

The term you describted.

 

I registered as a US customer, so might getting into trouble if I ever want deal with a WD drive bought in NZ, but I did got a RMA process for US customer, I just have to post it from here to a address in the state and leave my youshop address, it might work, but don't think I am going to do it.

Sideface
7595 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
DR
Lifetime subscriber

  #2649230 7-Feb-2021 21:58
Send private message

 

pstar008:  I replaced both 6TB RED plus with 10 TB RED plus and think that they much louder, or I am just imagining it?

 



 

Yes, the 10TB (and 12TB and 14TB) Red drives are slightly noisier than the 6TB drives - I have 8 x 10TB Reds running in a Synology NAS in my office, and I can only just hear it running.

NOTE:  The NAS is on soft silicone sound-absorbing feet, which make a big difference by decoupling vibration from the desktop.




Sideface

jpoc
1034 posts

Uber Geek


  #2649558 8-Feb-2021 17:04
Send private message

pstar008:

 

....

 

Thanks, if it's refurbished drive, then I wouldn't bother, never had to get a replacement HDD before. Hence asking before go ahead the RMA process.

 

 

Judging by the ads on t-me, a lot of people go the route of following through the RMA process to get a refurbished drive which they promptly sell in order to offset part of the cost of a new drive.

 

 

pstar008

362 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2650308 9-Feb-2021 13:17
Send private message

Yes, think about it, it's more like a vibration rather than the sound I can hear, when it's running hard for reading data, I can feel it's running from my foot (sitting 0.3 meters away from me), once I've moved the NAS (also Synology one) off the hard plastic mat to sit on carpet, it's seems better. 

 

Sideface:

 

 

pstar008:  I replaced both 6TB RED plus with 10 TB RED plus and think that they much louder, or I am just imagining it?

 



 

Yes, the 10TB (and 12TB and 14TB) Red drives are slightly noisier than the 6TB drives - I have 8 x 10TB Reds running in a Synology NAS in my office, and I can only just hear it running.

NOTE:  The NAS is on soft silicone sound-absorbing feet, which make a big difference by decoupling vibration from the desktop.

 

pstar008

362 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2650331 9-Feb-2021 13:45
Send private message

If it wasn't bought from Amazon for cheap, I will probably do the same, as I essentially retired the other 6TB with newer one, but given I need send it to overseas and sending it back to youshop will be an issue for me (WD RMA generated return address based on my full name, but in youshop the name for me need to starting with NZ1234...).  

 

jpoc:

 

pstar008:

 

....

 

Thanks, if it's refurbished drive, then I wouldn't bother, never had to get a replacement HDD before. Hence asking before go ahead the RMA process.

 

 

Judging by the ads on t-me, a lot of people go the route of following through the RMA process to get a refurbished drive which they promptly sell in order to offset part of the cost of a new drive.

 

 

 

jpoc
1034 posts

Uber Geek


  #2650578 9-Feb-2021 18:29
Send private message

I had a look on amazon today at a WD Blue 6TB drive.

 

Judging by the product description, I would be very worried.

 

The page headline was for a Blue drive but the product details were for a Red (SMR) drive.

 

What would you get if you ordered one from that page? Especially if the item was subject to amazon's co-mingling policy.

 

 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 