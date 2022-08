This mobo + CPU is up cheaper on mighty ape today. I have 2 aging early core i3 machines still that I use for workroom and garage PCs. They're ITX which limits upgrades.

Would this board be workable as a desktop or is it too anemic like some of the intel soldered on CPUs are?

I will have to get new ram too which puts it towards the upper limit I would want to spend on a "just there to use it occasionally" computer.