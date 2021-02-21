Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
RAM Upgrade help
kiwis

757 posts

Ultimate Geek


#281492 21-Feb-2021 12:23
I've got 16GB of RAM on my machine and am looking to increase this to see if I can get a bit of performance improvement from a few different games.

 

I have a B450 Pro motherboard, and looking at CPU-Z I've got two sticks (slots 3 & 4 in use) . I assume I have another two slots in there? (I've not opened it up yet).

 

What's the logic with RAM again, I can only equal what I have as anything bigger will only work as hard as the weakest list? So a 16GB won't double it if I currently have two 8gb will it? 

 

I think I'm better off getting another 2x 8GB DDR4 ram to make 34GB in total? - please correct me if I'm wrong.

 

Also, what's the best affordable (cheap) DDR4 8GB ram out there). I don't want to sink a heap of money in it as I may not get much improvement at all. 

 

 1 | 2

xpd

xpd
I'm with stupid
11632 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2660457 21-Feb-2021 12:47
Increasing RAM for gaming beyond 16GB does very little for performance, its CPU/GPU that affects performance. RAM will generally just help with loading/buffering.

 

See this video - https://youtu.be/Y7IpDEgWOAQ

 

 




Jase2985
11203 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2660459 21-Feb-2021 12:48
First, post up the memory tab of CPU-Z

 

Second of all take one stick out slot 3 and put it in slot 2. it doesn't look like you are running in dual channel mode. this will make things faster

 

Third, do you have DOCP enabled in bios? is not enable that and that should make your memory faster

 

What games are you trying to play where 16GB isnt enough?

 

How big is your page file?

kiwis

757 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2660470 21-Feb-2021 13:10
Jase2985:

 

First, post up the memory tab of CPU-Z

 

Second of all take one stick out slot 3 and put it in slot 2. it doesn't look like you are running in dual channel mode. this will make things faster

 

Third, do you have DOCP enabled in bios? is not enable that and that should make your memory faster

 

What games are you trying to play where 16GB isnt enough?

 

How big is your page file?

 

 

Here's the memory TAB

 

 

So you think I should have a card in the middle two slots here

 

 

Thirdly, I have no idea what DOCP is. How can I check?

 

One of the games is MSFS2020. Seems more RAM makes a small difference. More cost effective than new CPU or GPU.

 

 

 
 
 
 


xpd

xpd
I'm with stupid
11632 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2660518 21-Feb-2021 13:46
The new FS on the latest and greatest gear doesnt run perfectly, so if thats your main objective, I wouldnt worry too much :)




Loismustdye
809 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2660519 21-Feb-2021 13:54
For the ram to run in dual channel mode both sticks of ram need to be in either slot 1 and 3, or slot 2 and 4. With both sticks in 3 and 4 the ram won’t be running in dual channel mode (dual channel = better). 
also is the ram running at its max frequency? The reason I ask is my pc wasn’t doing so great on benchmark, and then I noticed the ram was only running at the default 1600MHz not it’s stated 3600. So I entered bios, turned on XMP (xtreme memory profile) and changed the frequency to 3600. Benchmark results were like night and day.

 

 

kiwis

757 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2660521 21-Feb-2021 14:04
Loismustdye:

 

For the ram to run in dual channel mode both sticks of ram need to be in either slot 1 and 3, or slot 2 and 4. With both sticks in 3 and 4 the ram won’t be running in dual channel mode (dual channel = better). 
also is the ram running at its max frequency? The reason I ask is my pc wasn’t doing so great on benchmark, and then I noticed the ram was only running at the default 1600MHz not it’s stated 3600. So I entered bios, turned on XMP (xtreme memory profile) and changed the frequency to 3600. Benchmark results were like night and day.

 

 

 

 

That's awesome, I've moved it to slot 2 & 4. 

 

I have this pair currently.

 

https://www.amazon.com/Ballistix-PC4-25600-288-Pin-Gaming-Memory/dp/B07MNJTHF1

 

I see they're 3200Mhz - does this image suggest I'm running at just under 1200?

 

 

 

 

 

ratsun81
399 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2660522 21-Feb-2021 14:23
So theres a number of things not right with your setup.

 

1. You need to read your motherboard manual and ensure that your RAM is in the correct slots for Dual Channel. Others here have suggested slots 2 and 4. Just confirm this is the recommended for your memory kit. 

 

2.a For any AMD system you want to ensure you are on the latest BIOS version as there have been a lot of updates in this area to fix memory stability as well as performance on this platform.

 

2.b You arent using XMP profile which is a requirement to get the best out of your RAM, only do this after updating the BIOS. 

 

3. Make sure you have downloaded and upgraded/installed the latest chipset drivers from the AMD website. 

 

 

 
 
 
 


kiwis

757 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2660529 21-Feb-2021 14:57
ratsun81:

 

So theres a number of things not right with your setup.

 

1. You need to read your motherboard manual and ensure that your RAM is in the correct slots for Dual Channel. Others here have suggested slots 2 and 4. Just confirm this is the recommended for your memory kit. 

 

2.a For any AMD system you want to ensure you are on the latest BIOS version as there have been a lot of updates in this area to fix memory stability as well as performance on this platform.

 

2.b You arent using XMP profile which is a requirement to get the best out of your RAM, only do this after updating the BIOS. 

 

3. Make sure you have downloaded and upgraded/installed the latest chipset drivers from the AMD website. 

 

 

 

 

1. From the manual. So based on the picture above. I have have them installed side by side either in the two left, or two right slots?

 

"Dual Channel Memory Configuration
This motherboard provides four memory sockets and supports Dual Channel Technology. After the memory is installed, the BIOS will automatically detect the specifications and capacity of the memory. Enabling Dual Channel memory mode will double the original memory bandwidth.
The four memory sockets are divided into two channels and each channel has two memory sockets as following:
Channel A: DDR4_2, DDR4_4
Channel B: DDR4_1, DDR4_3"

kiwis

757 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2660533 21-Feb-2021 15:09
Ok, I'm hopelessly confused now. I thought initially. Oh shove another 16GB of RAM in and see if there's a slight improvement.

 

Here's the manual 

 

https://www.gigabyte.com/nz/Motherboard/B450-AORUS-PRO-WIFI-rev-1x/support#support-cpu

 

 

 

1. I was using slots DDR4_3 and DDR4_1 originally. They're now in _2 and _1 which I think is wrong. But bottom of page 9, top of page 10 is confusing. Can someone please tell me where they should be?

 

2. By Bios Version is F41 from 22/07/2019. No idea how to work out if this needs updating.

 

3. Is the chip set any different, not sure how to work this out either. 

 

 

MaxineN
899 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified

  #2660536 21-Feb-2021 15:21
The only improvement you'll get is setting your memory speed to what your RAM supports because 16GB is plenty for every day tasks and gaming and your ram is running at 2400 as shown by CPU-Z.

 

You also need to put your RAM in slots _2 and _1 and you'll have dual channel, from there you just jump into the BIOS and set your memory to Profile 1 which should be 3200 according to those sticks.

 

That will net you massive performance boosts as Ryzen loves memory speed and will increase both minimum and average frame rates in most situations and will make your system a lot more snappier.

 

 

 

 




CrashAndBurn
604 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2660537 21-Feb-2021 15:21
kiwis:

 

1. I was using slots DDR4_3 and DDR4_1 originally. They're now in _2 and _1 which I think is wrong. But bottom of page 9, top of page 10 is confusing. Can someone please tell me where they should be?

 

2. By Bios Version is F41 from 22/07/2019. No idea how to work out if this needs updating.

 

3. Is the chip set any different, not sure how to work this out either. 

 

 

1. Set to slot 2 and 4

 

2. Latest is F60h i believe for that board. So you are a few versions off BUT be very careful with BIOS updates as this can brick your machine if you don't know how to do it.

 

3. Not clear what the question is.

kiwis

757 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2660540 21-Feb-2021 15:37
MaxineN:

 

put your RAM in slots _2 and _1

 

 

CrashAndBurn:

 

1. Set to slot 2 and 4

 

 

 

 

 

This two replies conflict. Which one is it?

Loismustdye
809 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2660541 21-Feb-2021 15:37
kiwis:

 

ratsun81:

 

So theres a number of things not right with your setup.

 

1. You need to read your motherboard manual and ensure that your RAM is in the correct slots for Dual Channel. Others here have suggested slots 2 and 4. Just confirm this is the recommended for your memory kit. 

 

2.a For any AMD system you want to ensure you are on the latest BIOS version as there have been a lot of updates in this area to fix memory stability as well as performance on this platform.

 

2.b You arent using XMP profile which is a requirement to get the best out of your RAM, only do this after updating the BIOS. 

 

3. Make sure you have downloaded and upgraded/installed the latest chipset drivers from the AMD website. 

 

 

 

 

1. From the manual. So based on the picture above. I have have them installed side by side either in the two left, or two right slots?

 

"Dual Channel Memory Configuration
This motherboard provides four memory sockets and supports Dual Channel Technology. After the memory is installed, the BIOS will automatically detect the specifications and capacity of the memory. Enabling Dual Channel memory mode will double the original memory bandwidth.
The four memory sockets are divided into two channels and each channel has two memory sockets as following:
Channel A: DDR4_2, DDR4_4
Channel B: DDR4_1, DDR4_3"

 

 

 

 

for dual channel A: slots 1 and 3

 

for dual channel B: slots 2 and 4

 

using slots 1 and 2 or 3 and 4 will not give you dual channel according to your post.

ANglEAUT
1589 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2660544 21-Feb-2021 15:42
CrashAndBurn:

 

kiwis:

 

... 2. By Bios Version is F41 from 22/07/2019. No idea how to work out if this needs updating. ...

 

... 2. Latest is F60h i believe for that board. So you are a few versions off BUT be very careful with BIOS updates as this can brick your machine if you don't know how to do it. ...

 

As per your linked page earlier, you'll want to download the F60h BIOS version. Extract the downloaded ZIP file to a folder & run EFIFLASH.EXE from Windows.

 

The EFIFLASH program should report what BIOS version you are currently running.

 

It should also tell you what BIOS version is available. If necessary, browse to the extracted *.BIN file & follow the on screen prompts. Reboot your machine & confirm you have a clean boot. Read the POST screen on another reboot, enter the BIOS or rerun the EFIFLASH utility to confirm your BIOS is updated.

 

 




kiwis

757 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2660545 21-Feb-2021 15:43
That's what the manual says,

 

 

But this confuses me.. It's literally underneath each other in this order. 

 

