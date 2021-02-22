I have a 4+ year old Surface Pro 4 which is works great apart from the battery which is completely shot.
Given these are a sealed unit, is battery replacement an option?
I have one of these (picked it up secondhand), and as soon as I discovered the feature I set the BIOS feature which limits the battery charge to 50% to prolong its life. I did this knowing that a battery replacement was very unlikely to be cost-effective.
This guide https://www.ifixit.com/Guide/Microsoft+Surface+Pro+4+Battery+Replacement/60358 suggests DIY replacement is possible, but not for the faint of heart.
You can log a support ticket with Microsoft to ask them for a quote. Perhaps try this link? https://account.microsoft.com/devices/select-device-for-repair Anticipate the possibility your device would simply be traded for a refurbished one, so back up your stuff first.
“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams
Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management. A great Kiwi company.
Wow, the iFixit guide says two hours! That's a super long time to replace the battery!