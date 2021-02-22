Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Battery replacement for Surface Pro 4
I have a 4+ year old Surface Pro 4 which is works great apart from the battery which is completely shot.

 

Given these are a sealed unit, is battery replacement an option?

I have one of these (picked it up secondhand), and as soon as I discovered the feature I set the BIOS feature which limits the battery charge to 50% to prolong its life.  I did this knowing that a battery replacement was very unlikely to be cost-effective.

 

This guide https://www.ifixit.com/Guide/Microsoft+Surface+Pro+4+Battery+Replacement/60358 suggests DIY replacement is possible, but not for the faint of heart.

 

You can log a support ticket with Microsoft to ask them for a quote.  Perhaps try this link?  https://account.microsoft.com/devices/select-device-for-repair  Anticipate the possibility your device would simply be traded for a refurbished one, so back up your stuff first.




Wow, the iFixit guide says two hours! That's a super long time to replace the battery!

