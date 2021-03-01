When using 'Compose" and "Contacts" some unknown contacts are listed and we are unable to delete them. I assume we have received an
email from someone with their contacts list.? I have not been able find a solution and would appreciate any help.
It's basically anyone in a CC or mentioned in an email.
First hit on google worked for me
https://www.timeatlas.com/clean-gmail-autocomplete-list/
You need to use the search. Find the name. High them so they popup. Us the hamburger. Nuke
Oblivian:If only it was that easy. I think you misunderstood my query or i didn't explain it very well. Your suggestion works when using Contacts and I was able to find that on Google.
As an example: Using 'Compose' to send an email to Andrew. We hit letter "a" and that will bring up Andrews email address along with a list of other email addresses who are
not known. These unknown people do not appear on our "Contacts" list.
Although this is not life threatening it has me puzzled.
Hi, these people appear in "Other Contacts" its a very useful feature, but its also very easy to manage, see link below
https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/7345608?co=GENIE.Platform%3DDesktop&hl=en#zippy=%2Ccontacts-saved-automatically
Cyril
I understood. And put 'a' myself using compose. And got randoms I have never emailed before too but have been in messages and info collected.
And opening that 'contact' using global search as the ling suggested, allowed me to delete them.
cyril7:
Hi, these people appear in "Other Contacts" its a very useful feature, but its also very easy to manage, see link below
https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/7345608?co=GENIE.Platform%3DDesktop&hl=en#zippy=%2Ccontacts-saved-automatically
Cyril
Thanks for that, I managed to delete most of my "other contacts" since they're people that I'm never likely to contact, most of them I didn't even recognise.
And further to above
Start or stop saving automatically
Now sorted. Thanks for all your help. I use Thunderbird but my wife uses Gmail and as I was unfamiliar with it I was unable to assist.