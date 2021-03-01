Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Fog

Fog

Ultimate Geek


#282615 1-Mar-2021 16:30
When using 'Compose" and "Contacts" some unknown contacts are listed and we are unable to delete them. I assume we have received an

 

email from someone with their contacts list.? I have not been able find a solution and would appreciate any help.

Oblivian
Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2666340 1-Mar-2021 16:42
It's basically anyone in a CC or mentioned in an email.

 

First hit on google worked for me

 

https://www.timeatlas.com/clean-gmail-autocomplete-list/

 

You need to use the search. Find the name. High them so they popup. Us the hamburger. Nuke

Fog

Fog

Ultimate Geek


  #2666364 1-Mar-2021 17:42
Oblivian:

 

It's basically anyone in a CC or mentioned in an email.

 

First hit on google worked for me

 

https://www.timeatlas.com/clean-gmail-autocomplete-list/

 

You need to use the search. Find the name. High them so they popup. Us the hamburger. Nuke

 

If only it was that easy. I think you misunderstood my query or i didn't explain it very well. Your suggestion works when using Contacts and I was able to find that on Google.

 

As an example: Using 'Compose' to send an email to Andrew. We hit letter "a" and that will bring up Andrews email address along with a list of other email addresses who are

 

not known. These unknown people do not appear on our "Contacts" list.

 

Although this is not life threatening it has me puzzled.

cyril7
Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #2666372 1-Mar-2021 17:56
Hi, these people appear in "Other Contacts" its a very useful feature, but its also very easy to manage, see link below

 

https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/7345608?co=GENIE.Platform%3DDesktop&hl=en#zippy=%2Ccontacts-saved-automatically

 

Cyril



Oblivian
Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2666378 1-Mar-2021 18:25
I understood. And put 'a' myself using compose. And got randoms I have never emailed before too but have been in messages and info collected.

 

And opening that 'contact' using global search as the ling suggested, allowed me to delete them.

MurrayM
Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2666573 2-Mar-2021 07:52
cyril7:

 

Hi, these people appear in "Other Contacts" its a very useful feature, but its also very easy to manage, see link below

 

https://support.google.com/accounts/answer/7345608?co=GENIE.Platform%3DDesktop&hl=en#zippy=%2Ccontacts-saved-automatically

 

Cyril

 

 

Thanks for that, I managed to delete most of my "other contacts" since they're people that I'm never likely to contact, most of them I didn't even recognise.

Oblivian
Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2666616 2-Mar-2021 09:24
And further to above

 

 

 

Start or stop saving automatically

 

     

  1. Go to your Google Account.
  2. On the left navigation panel, click People & sharing.
  3. On the Contacts panel, click Contact info saved from interactions.
  4. Turn Save contact info when you interact with people on or off.
  5. If you use Gmail, choose if Gmail saves contact info from people you email:

     

       

    1. On a computer, go to your Gmail settings.
    2. Under "Create contacts for auto-complete," choose an option.
    3. At the bottom of the page, click Save changes.

     

Fog

Fog

Ultimate Geek


  #2666634 2-Mar-2021 10:04
Now sorted. Thanks for all your help. I use Thunderbird but my wife uses Gmail and as I was unfamiliar with it I was unable to assist.

