How can I access my desktop when Monitor not working? (and help with cloud storage)
macdonaldnz

#282638 3-Mar-2021 10:29
Hi there,

 

Our Desktop computer is turned on (power light going, fan going, CD drive will open if I press the button) but I can not see anything on the Monitor (it just comes up with "no signal" and then goes to sleep).

 

I have tried turning the power off for the monitor and I've checked that it's plugged into the Desktop correctly.

 

The problem is that there are a number of files that my husband has left open and not saved on the Desktop, so I need to access it in some way or set up a 2nd screen so that I can save these files - then I will restart the Desktop and see if that helps.

 

I have tried using a HDMI cable to use the screen of my laptop, and I also looked into remote access but it looks like both of these options require me to change settings on the desktop itself (which I obviously can't with no screen!). 

 

My next idea is to borrow a monitor and cord from a friend to see if that helps. If this doesn't work I'm just wondering if there is anyway around just doing a forced restart and potentially loosing our unsaved files.

 

 

 

We are also having problems with backing up our files to the Cloud on this desktop... and now we can't even save anything! We have previously used external harddrives for back-up which is easy to manage, but just as easy to forget to do regulary! This desktop is relatively new, and it wants to automatically back-up every file to OneDrive, but since I logged in to gmail I see it's now backed up the whole "My Computer" - files, photos etc onto my gmail address and now it's over it's storage capacity! I don't want to delete these out of Gmail in case it makes the same changes on my desktop and deletes all of our files/photos!!!

 

Is there an easy way to only back-up to one source, but keep the original files on our desktop harddrive?

 

 

 

Thanks in advance, I'm so frustrated right now! Tamie

evnafets
  #2667198 3-Mar-2021 10:39
One thing to check on the monitor - what "input" is it listening for?

 

Some monitors are smart enough to switch to an active input, but not all of them. 

 

Older monitors had a button to switch (e.g. between VGA and HDMI inputs).  Did that button maybe get pushed by mistake?

 

 

 

What sort of files are they?  MS Office has a pretty good "auto recovery" option if the computer gets shut down unexpectedly so you won't necessarily lose everything.

 

 

gbwelly
  #2667199 3-Mar-2021 10:41
Win + Ctrl + Shift + B keys to restart the video driver?

 

Does the Caps Lock light toggle when you press it on the keyboard? If it doesn't then the computer has probably crashed.

 

 

 

 







  #2667269 3-Mar-2021 11:30
or , the PC has gone into sleep/hybernate & wont come out of it

 

If another monitor doesnt help , you really have no options left , you'll need to force & restart & hope it starts & loads Win . Then hope you can recover unsaved Docs
The 'no signal' error on the monitor usually means the issue is the PC (not the monitor)

 

 



macdonaldnz

  #2667276 3-Mar-2021 11:50
Thanks team, I just forced the restart and it's all working perfectly now, it even kept all our open unsaved files!

