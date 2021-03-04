Just been asked about a small scale mapping solution for a small non-profit. They need a shareable map (but prefer privacy controls if possible) with the ability to show marker labels over a satellite basemap. Custom Google Maps seem to be almost OK except for the display of markers as pins rather than labels and it looks like a few of the hacks to show marker labels no longer work, but feel free to pass along any tips to do so if you have any. Maybe a KML viewer of some kind? An ArcGIS subscription would seem to be overkill for what would be a very infrequently updated map without a great deal of data. Any recommendations in between those two options, or to make either of them a better fit?