Just been asked about a small scale mapping solution for a small non-profit. They need a shareable map (but prefer privacy controls if possible) with the ability to show marker labels over a satellite basemap. Custom Google Maps seem to be almost OK except for the display of markers as pins rather than labels and it looks like a few of the hacks to show marker labels no longer work, but feel free to pass along any tips to do so if you have any. Maybe a KML viewer of some kind? An ArcGIS subscription would seem to be overkill for what would be a very infrequently updated map without a great deal of data. Any recommendations in between those two options, or to make either of them a better fit?

https://developers.google.com/codelabs/maps-platform/google-maps-simple-store-locator#0

 

obviously can use for any purpose to add and customise pins

 

 




ArcGIS Online under a NPO subscription will provide everything you need including the security and privacy controls and is very cheap for whats available.
All out of the box as opposed to having to develop something but thats the tradeoff. You can easily get away without having a subscription and developing something at no cost but then again time can = cost.

