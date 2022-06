It is much better to work out you actual power need and use a power supply of the right size. Power supplies only work at their rated efficiency over a limited range. If you put a 2000 W power supply on a system that is normally only using less than 200 W, it will be working below 10% of its capacity and will be badly inefficient, increasing your power bill and heating the room it lives in. Check the specifications of any power supply you intend to use and make sure your normal use will fall in the range where it works most efficiently (typically 20%-80% or 15%-85%).

Also, when buying power supplies, it does pay not to buy the cheapest one - they normally do not last long and are badly inefficient. It is preferable to pay rather more and get an 80+ rated one from a reputable manufacturer which will last and will pay for its extra cost in lower power bills over its lifetime.