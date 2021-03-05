Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
swapping PSU cables with same brand?
NZSimplicity

#282674 5-Mar-2021 15:18
Hi there,

 

I have a silverstone SST-ST1000-P and a Silverstone SST-ST1000-PT.

 

I am wondering if I can use the flat cables from the PT in the P (which has normal ones)?

SpartanVXL
  #2668338 5-Mar-2021 15:25
Do check explicitly for compatibility. I know for a fact older Corsair PSU models have a different pinout to the new ones. The cables however are labelled accordingly (gen 2, 3) on the plugs to avoid confusion.

If in doubt always best to use what comes in the box.

NZSimplicity

  #2668341 5-Mar-2021 15:33
Thanks for the reply, I came across these Silverstone cables (which of course we cannot buy here (at a reasonable price)) and they state that both the P and PT are compatible with them, that's why I thought maybe the ones that come in the boxes might be the same.. :)

SomeoneSomewhere
  #2670561 9-Mar-2021 17:13
Grab a multimeter or physically trace the cores.

 

 

 

This was easier when everything was colourful...



NZSimplicity

  #2670564 9-Mar-2021 17:39
Well I ended up checking it the best way I could (no multimeter) - and then decided to swap out the 2 GPU 8-pin cables..

 

Everything seems to be running fine :)

 

Click to see full size and under load Click to see full size

