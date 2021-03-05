NZSimplicity

Hi there,
I have a silverstone SST-ST1000-P and a Silverstone SST-ST1000-PT.
I am wondering if I can use the flat cables from the PT in the P (which has normal ones)?
Thanks for the reply, I came across these Silverstone cables (which of course we cannot buy here (at a reasonable price)) and they state that both the P and PT are compatible with them, that's why I thought maybe the ones that come in the boxes might be the same.. :)
Grab a multimeter or physically trace the cores.
This was easier when everything was colourful...