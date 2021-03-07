Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingA printer question and a whinge
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15432 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#282707 7-Mar-2021 12:24
Send private message

This is a question, and it is also a whinge. I am in the process of upgrading a Windows 10 desktop for general use. This includes transferring some programmes and installing some printers, all of which work perfectly well under Win 7.

 

My whinge is the need for forced upgrades. Of course Microsoft defenders will insist that the Internet will break if any ‘outdated’ software is allowed on it, and upgrading is necessary and GOOD, and what is the problem with having something that is current?

 

The problem is that I, and I imagine others, use certain programmes in very specific ways. I don’t need or want all the fancy added-value crap that every update comes burdened with. I don’t want to have to relearn how my favourite software works, if it still works at all. I don’t want new whiz-bang features. I like what I’ve got, I like the way it works, and I don’t care if it is 20 years old! If I need something better, I will get something better. I don’t want it being forced on me through an update.

 

But my old stuff won’t work anymore. That is my whinge. Actually, I am pretty good at getting it to work anyway. With the right settings, and the necessary tweaks, and certain hacks found on-line by smarter people than me who ran into the same problems, with a lot of fiddling and hassle, I usually can get it to work pretty much like it did before. So why can’t Microsoft?

 

Yeah, the apologists will argue that Microsoft does support its products for a period of time, but then it expects you to move on. My problem with that argument is basically this: I have a programme or utility (or ‘app’, if you insist) that I use for a certain purpose. It does exactly what I want, the way I want. But then an OS upgrade comes along and my favourite software doesn’t work anymore, or it does random bizarre things. Maybe I can find something new that will do the same job. But maybe I can’t. Maybe there isn’t anything that will do the same job, at least not in the same way. So why should I have to pay to buy something new that won’t do what I want, when I already have something old that works just the way I want it? I have a hard time understanding the logic of that.

 

Worse is the case with my printers, which is what my question is about. I have two of them which work perfectly well under Windows 7. One is a Canon. There is noting at all wrong with these printers. They print like they are supposed to and the quality is excellent. But they are 32-bit and Windows 10 won’t let me install them. It doesn’t give me any help at all. It just says it can’t install 32-bit drivers on a 64-bit system. End of story. Nor can I find anything on-line that might make this possible. No updated drivers, nothing, nada, zip. Why should this be?

 

I almost never need to print anything. Probably not more than once a year on average. But occasionally I do, and I need to have a printer available for those occasions. According to Microsoft (and the printer manufacturers), I have to go out and spend my limited money on a new machine just to print once a year so my good-functioning old one can go into a landfill. Is this planned obsolescence or what?

 

Anyway, that is my question: Is there any way to get around this? I have a workaround and it is a really dumb one. I am just keeping my Win 7 system in reserve so I can use it for printing. If I run into any more issues like this, I may just go back to it altogether. At least it works.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: MyHeritage DNA test kit helps you discover your ethnicity results, DNA genetic groups, family relatives.
richms
25109 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2669431 7-Mar-2021 12:56
Send private message

No, there is no way to make it work.

 

You could install a 32 bit version of windows 10 if you have some old hardware that needs 32 bit - I know someone that has that for video capture devices. But then the machine will run like junk since it can only address a small amount of memory, so you have $150 tablet levels of ram available to it and forget opening more than one thing at a time. There is also the lack of 32 bit support for current hardware that you will have to contend with.

 

You need to get over hanging onto hardware outside the design lifespan.

 

 




Richard rich.ms

old3eyes
8831 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2669432 7-Mar-2021 12:57
Send private message

I had a similar problem when I went from Win 7 to Win 10.  My old Brother HL1440 had no Win 10 drivers in Windows or Windows update.  After much searching I found a set on the Brother US website and after jumping thru hoops to get a non signed driver installed it worked well.

 

Maybe a detailed search may turn up something.. 

 

 




Regards,

Old3eyes

Andib
1229 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2669438 7-Mar-2021 13:13
Send private message

 

The problem is that I, and I imagine others, use certain programmes in very specific ways. I don’t need or want all the fancy added-value crap that every update comes burdened with. I don’t want to have to relearn how my favourite software works, if it still works at all. I don’t want new whiz-bang features. I like what I’ve got, I like the way it works, and I don’t care if it is 20 years old! If I need something better, I will get something better. I don’t want it being forced on me through an update.

 

This is a problem with your App vendor. Microsoft didn't break your app, Your vendor just hasn't updated it to work with a new OS(or maybe they have but it requires paying for an update). 

 

 

Worse is the case with my printers, which is what my question is about. I have two of them which work perfectly well under Windows 7. One is a Canon. There is noting at all wrong with these printers. They print like they are supposed to and the quality is excellent. But they are 32-bit and Windows 10 won’t let me install them. It doesn’t give me any help at all. It just says it can’t install 32-bit drivers on a 64-bit system. End of story. Nor can I find anything on-line that might make this possible. No updated drivers, nothing, nada, zip. Why should this be?

 

 

This is 100% a Cannon issue and nothing to do with Microsoft imo. 32bit OS's were starting to be phased out even before Windows 7 was released. Not having a 64bit driver available is not a Microsoft issue, cannon should have released one in many years since Windows 7 was released (2009)
x86 Windows 10 is still a thing (although I've read rumors its going to be phased out completely) but it's 2021 and it shouldn't be used.

 

 

 

 




Signing up for Contact Energy? Use my referral and we both get $100 credit.



Gordy7
1513 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2669442 7-Mar-2021 13:27
Send private message

Interested....

 

What is the app and version and what is the Canon printer model you are trying to use under Windows 10?

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

SirHumphreyAppleby
1963 posts

Uber Geek


  #2669447 7-Mar-2021 13:47
Send private message

Andib:

 

Not having a 64bit driver available is not a Microsoft issue, cannon should have released one in many years since Windows 7 was released (2009)

 

Or in one of the several years prior, since the release of Windows Vista in 2006. Server and Pro Workstation versions of Windows for amd64 have been around since 2005.

 

My whinge is the opposite... WHY does x86 still exist? I tried to phase out x86 support for a freeware application, but users kept asking for it =/

richms
25109 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2669451 7-Mar-2021 13:52
Send private message

SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

Or in one of the several years prior, since the release of Windows Vista in 2006. Server and Pro Workstation versions of Windows for amd64 have been around since 2005.

 

My whinge is the opposite... WHY does x86 still exist? I tried to phase out x86 support for a freeware application, but users kept asking for it =/

 

 

Only reason seems to be junk tablets still work better with it because they have so little ram in them. It needs to go away. Basically it already has since no new graphics card can work when they have more ram then 32 bit can address.




Richard rich.ms

Apsattv
1996 posts

Uber Geek


  #2669494 7-Mar-2021 14:48
Send private message

What is the model of Canon? surely windows 10 will install a default feature limited basic driver for it?

 

Also if you get really stuck, you can run virtualbox install Win 7 32bit version and just use it for your special print usage

 

 

 

 



Rikkitic

Awrrr
15432 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2669508 7-Mar-2021 15:19
Send private message

The printer is a Pixma IP4200. I have searched and can't find anything for it. I would have also thought I could install at least a basic driver for it but Windows 10 won't do anything. It refuses to go near it. I have thought about a virtualbox but if I have to go that far, I might as well just keep the Win 7 installation. My whinge is mostly about the principle of the matter, that this kind of thing even happens. A printer that works perfectly well should continue to work perfectly well, regardless of any OS upgrades.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Brumfondl
1145 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2669513 7-Mar-2021 15:32
Send private message

Having a look here (Will ip4200 work on Windows 10? | PrinterKnowledge - Laser, 3D, Inkjet Printer Help) would seem to indicate the printer worked on at least older versions of Windows 10, and there was a 64bit driver issued for Windows 7, so being a 64bit OS should not be an issue.

 

 

 

Actual URL: https://www.printerknowledge.com/threads/will-ip4200-work-on-windows-10.11068/





djtOtago
805 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2669514 7-Mar-2021 15:33
Send private message

Have you tried the installing the Windows 7 x64 driver for the iP4200

 

 

Gordy7
1513 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2669518 7-Mar-2021 16:02
Send private message

Have you had a look at this Canon page for the IP4200?

 

https://www.canon.co.nz/support/sims-content?pid=9c8c0806347b4d9680bda23f85ecc685&cid=5DF6188FFEA74BE8BDC751E5EEC9F79F&ctype=ap

 

 




Gordy

 

My first ever network connection was a 1MHz AM crystal(OA91) radio receiver.

ANglEAUT
1680 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2669529 7-Mar-2021 16:43
Send private message

Rikkitic: ... My whinge is mostly about the principle of the matter, that this kind of thing even happens. ...

 

My whinge is similar to your, but more specifically why do they integrate feature & security updates into one bundle.

 

On the other hand, ...

 

For all the CF that patch Tuesday is, thankfully the vendors do release patches for free to security vulnerabilities.




Please keep this GZ community vibrant by contributing in a constructive & respectful manner.

 

RZmask referral | SmartAss

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15432 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2669531 7-Mar-2021 16:50
Send private message

djtOtago:

 

Have you tried the installing the Windows 7 x64 driver for the iP4200

 

 

 

 

That's a great idea! I wish I had thought of it myself. Unfortunately, it didn't work. but it did inspire me to dig deeper. I decided to try every 64-bit driver I could fine in every compatibility mode that made sense. The one that did it was an XP 64-bit driver. I didn't know there even were 64-bit drivers for XP! I haven't printed yet because it says all my cartridges are empty, but communication with the printer seems normal. I will carry on with this and also look at the other suggestions but this at least tells me that the problem is not unsolvable. 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15432 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2669533 7-Mar-2021 16:52
Send private message

Gordy7:

 

Have you had a look at this Canon page for the IP4200?

 

https://www.canon.co.nz/support/sims-content?pid=9c8c0806347b4d9680bda23f85ecc685&cid=5DF6188FFEA74BE8BDC751E5EEC9F79F&ctype=ap

 

 

 

 

I hadn't seen this before but will investigate it further. Thanks for the tip!

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15432 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2669537 7-Mar-2021 16:55
Send private message

Brumfondl:

 

Having a look here (Will ip4200 work on Windows 10? | PrinterKnowledge - Laser, 3D, Inkjet Printer Help) would seem to indicate the printer worked on at least older versions of Windows 10, and there was a 64bit driver issued for Windows 7, so being a 64bit OS should not be an issue.

 

 

 

Actual URL: https://www.printerknowledge.com/threads/will-ip4200-work-on-windows-10.11068/

 

 

Also, thanks for the tip. The XP driver seems to work okay but I will go through all this later and try it out.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

 1 | 2
Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 