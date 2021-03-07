Hi everyone
Wondering if anyone else has had issues with windows 10 passing sound to there monitors.
Recently went and got a couple of new screens for me and my wife, linked below:
https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/veon-24-inch-full-hd-monitor-vn24f75/R2706481.html#start=1
Mind is plugged in Displayport to HDMI
Hers is plugged in HDMI to HDMI
Neither of us have sound, we have tried updating settings and drivers, uninstalling and reinstalling drivers and she has even tried a complete reinstall but no sound at all, I haven't tried reinstalling the whole computer but I have done everything else.