No sound on New Screen
#282717 7-Mar-2021 20:43
Hi everyone

 

 

 

Wondering if anyone else has had issues with windows 10 passing sound to there monitors.

 

 

 

Recently went and got a couple of new screens for me and my wife, linked below:

 

https://www.thewarehouse.co.nz/p/veon-24-inch-full-hd-monitor-vn24f75/R2706481.html#start=1

 

 

 

Mind is plugged in Displayport to HDMI

 

Hers is plugged in HDMI to HDMI

 

 

 

Neither of us have sound, we have tried updating settings and drivers, uninstalling and reinstalling drivers and she has even tried a complete reinstall but no sound at all, I haven't tried reinstalling the whole computer but I have done everything else. 

  #2669713 7-Mar-2021 20:50
  #2669720 7-Mar-2021 21:03
As above. Also sometimes monitors do show up as "Digital Sound (HDMI)" or similar but actually only have a 3.5" jack to plug external speakers or headphones.

 

For example wife's laptop has a cheap Samsung monitor with two (bad) speakers. My 35" curved OLED monitor on the other hand has only the 3.5" jack and no speaker but still shows as system audio (I have some Logitech headphones plugged into it).




  #2669733 7-Mar-2021 21:28
As above, do those monitors have speakers? Most don't, especially if they don't specify.



  #2669742 7-Mar-2021 21:48
hahahaha

 

 

 

Funny, I actually just thought of that when I came back to the computer, yep audio out, yet the instruction manual nor the label on the back of the screen state that either.

  #2669745 7-Mar-2021 22:01
With some computers the onboard sound won't output to HDMI unless set to do so in the Bios settings (or whatever they're called now).

  #2669821 8-Mar-2021 09:07
@WinNZ90

 

Another thing to consider is that, as far as I am aware, Displayport is a video-only connection. There are no audio signals included. So ... even if the monitor can be made to support sound via the audio out, it is highly likely that only your wife will get any sound out of it.  Don't know if this has changed in later revisions of Displayport but worth checking.

  #2669879 8-Mar-2021 10:49
Windows10 can have the nasty habit of changing the default sound device , every time you reboot

 

So check what the default sound device is (either in control panel or Win Settings)
Many monitors dont have speakers anyway :-)

 

 



  #2669881 8-Mar-2021 10:53
https://www.cablematters.com/blog/DisplayPort/does-displayport-carry-audio

 

 

 

Yep it does support audio, I have an independent graphics card too, it is outputting sound, it's just it needs speakers plugged into the screen to have sound. Luckily the box I have is a workstation with built in speakers. I didn't know they still made screens like this, where you plug in speakers to the screen to get the sound output.

 

 

 

Plugged a speaker into the screen last night and it give me sound through the screen audio jack. 

  #2669944 8-Mar-2021 11:04
WinNZ90:

 

Plugged a speaker into the screen last night and it give me sound through the screen audio jack. 

 

 

Yep, as said earlier - most screens will have an audio jack but not necessarily the speakers. A bit of a pain if you want a tidy desk without more cables and little boxes using up space. Not bad if you prefer higher quality sound. 

 

These are things to consider when buying a new monitor.




  #2670191 8-Mar-2021 16:22
WinNZ90:

 

https://www.cablematters.com/blog/DisplayPort/does-displayport-carry-audio

 

 

 

Yep it does support audio, I have an independent graphics card too, it is outputting sound, it's just it needs speakers plugged into the screen to have sound.

 

 

Interesting. So the spec supports it but not implemented in all hardware. Good to know! Thanks:-)

  #2670197 8-Mar-2021 16:51
dklong:

 

Interesting. So the spec supports it but not implemented in all hardware. Good to know! Thanks:-)

 

 

Mainly the reception end. Basically a slight variance on HDMI. Just looks a little different. 0's and 1's at each end (and if you are like a user this morning on me, can plug an HDMI into a DP socket if you try hard enough... Sigh)

 

For the last good few years external card makers have cottoned onto it, and have the ability to divert audio down them by hooking the bus rather than needing headers like back in the day. TV makers stick to HDMI (2002) While computing moved to DP (2006). Monitors and Docks often incorporate both. DP->HDMI is common for PC to older device/Home theatre use (I got 3). But not the other way around.  Intel also has added 'display audio' when it picks it up too.

 

I think some TVs have started to add it, not much effort other than a connector change and adjustment through the digital board.

 

 

  #2670326 9-Mar-2021 00:52
freitasm:

 

WinNZ90:

 

Plugged a speaker into the screen last night and it give me sound through the screen audio jack. 

 

 

Yep, as said earlier - most screens will have an audio jack but not necessarily the speakers. A bit of a pain if you want a tidy desk without more cables and little boxes using up space. Not bad if you prefer higher quality sound. 

 

These are things to consider when buying a new monitor.

 

 

Some manufacturers that have an audio jack on the monitor can sell you a matching soundbar that plugs into the jack and fits on the monitor nicely.  My ancient Dell 2707 WFP works like that, and I find it much better than separate speakers in terms of clutter.

