Hi All,

We use Dropbox to store selected backups but Dropbox's recent update (just this month March 2021) has somehow stopped the automatic backup process we've had going for years from our Server.

How do I get this working again? Dropbox is unable to manually revert the update to the previous version which I though would be the easiest solution.

Or can someone recommend a good alternative to Dropbox?

Thanks in advance

1yvonne2