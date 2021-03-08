Hi folks

I have an old mini-ITX linux box I've used as a HTPC for something like 10 years. Recently it started throwing some weird errors which I didn't think too much of, but decided I'd reboot it (uptime was a few months).

Upon boot I got this super weird screen distortion as shown in this video here. It appears to land on the BIOS screen but it's not super clear. I also managed to briefly make out something to the effect of "checksum error, default CMOS settings used"

Things I've tried with no change:

I figured it might a loose VGA cable so wiggled it a bit and swapped the cable

The same monitor on another machine (no issues with monitor)

Different PSU

Reseating the single DIMM, as well as other slot

Removing power and data from the one SATA drive

Pulling the CMOS battery for 1+ hour

The first two methods of booting to backup BIOS shown here - unsure if successful as no change in behaviour

So I'm looking for suggestions. Is my mobo done or is there anything I can try to fix this? Given the age of the box if the mobo is done then I'd end up having to replace the whole thing which I'd rather avoid.

Thanks in advance for any suggestions.

ara