Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingDesktop setup 2021

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11919 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#282796 12-Mar-2021 15:02
Send private message

Whats your desktop setup like in 2021 ?

 

Mines changed a lot since last year...... actually have a PC in a case rather than in a cardboard box ;)

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.
Jase2985
11535 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2672348 12-Mar-2021 15:52
Send private message

whats that thing on the right of your desk?

Qazzy03
21 posts

Geek


  #2672378 12-Mar-2021 17:28
Send private message

Where are the other monitors?

 

Do you have them mounted to the roof?

 

Or maybe they are ultra thin and the camera isn't picking them up.

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11919 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2672414 12-Mar-2021 19:15
Send private message

Jase2985:

 

whats that thing on the right of your desk?

 

 

Its an ancient comms device, it makes noises and lights up at random. 

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 



xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11919 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2672415 12-Mar-2021 19:16
Send private message

Qazzy03:

 

Where are the other monitors?

 

Do you have them mounted to the roof?

 

Or maybe they are ultra thin and the camera isn't picking them up.

 

 

Sorry, camera dosent pick up the holographic displays.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Handle9
7601 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2672419 12-Mar-2021 19:23
Send private message

I'm pretty happy with my setup now. I just added the studio monitors which has made a huge difference. I'm waiting on a DAC to arrive and that'll be it for me until prices on PC parts come down.

 

Rust
54 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2673594 13-Mar-2021 06:49
Send private message

Mine is kind of a computer workstation / workbench combo, but works well for me.

 

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11919 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2673621 13-Mar-2021 08:54
Send private message

Right, Im feeling shamed out already, can hardly see cables on your guys setups, yet mine, thats all you see LOL :D

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 



everettpsycho
388 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2673630 13-Mar-2021 09:24
Send private message

xpd:

Right, Im feeling shamed out already, can hardly see cables on your guys setups, yet mine, thats all you see LOL :D


 



They probably hid them just for the photos 😁

Mine can look pristine with almost no cables but within a few days they always find their way back out from their hiding place. Doesn't help I have to have 5 of them poking out for my work laptop because I'm too tight to buy a proper dock to work from home a couple of days a week. I'd post my photo but we are not far off moving to somewhere with a designated workspace so I've really let it go on the tidyness front as what's the point.

Rust
54 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified

  #2673676 13-Mar-2021 11:09
Send private message

xpd:

Right, Im feeling shamed out already, can hardly see cables on your guys setups, yet mine, thats all you see LOL :D


 



Your setup looks great, we are all subject to the curse of the cables. Mine are just cunningly hidden by a combination of camera angle and a cable tray I installed under the desktop.

Stu1
1032 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Subscriber

  #2673687 13-Mar-2021 11:45
Send private message

Handle9:

I'm pretty happy with my setup now. I just added the studio monitors which has made a huge difference. I'm waiting on a DAC to arrive and that'll be it for me until prices on PC parts come down.




Out of interest what’s the depth of your desk? , I’m looking at getting a new desk. I went into the office for the first time the monitors seemed miles away compared to home so trying to work out a better desk depth

evilonenz
/dev/urandom
218 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2673703 13-Mar-2021 12:18
Send private message

I need to work on my cable management, and getting rid of the bloody 15 year old stereo as my PC speakers haha, otherwise relatively happy with my setup.

 

 

Wifes desk next to mine is a whole other story!!

kiwifidget
"Cookie"
2633 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2673715 13-Mar-2021 12:33
Send private message

Tidy people are just too lazy to look for stuff. 🙃




Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!

gehenna
7343 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2673716 13-Mar-2021 12:37
Send private message

Mine hasn't changed much in the past few months since leveling up to its final form 😂




I also do Teams meetings from here quite often now which is fun. At that size it's like we are all in the room together.


garbonzai
281 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2673720 13-Mar-2021 12:50
Send private message

My setup is a bit more basic, case lights were on just for photo, but it is plenty fast for surfing the net.

 

 

 

 

 




Desktop AMD Ryzen 1600/RX-580/24GB Ram/29" UHD monitor, 1 laptop, Samsung A7 tablet tablet, Xiaomi 9T, Galaxy S7, Xiaomi Mi Box S, raspberry PI, Sony Android TV plus other gadgets..... 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Wakrak
955 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2673786 13-Mar-2021 15:32
Send private message

Hasn't changed much in the last 12 months. Will eventually upgrade GPU from GTX 1060 6gb to something with a bit more grunt. Just so we can play Wii 2K/4K on TV without being drowned out by GPU fans. 

 

Click to see full size

 

What it looks like underneath. Everything gets fed into the basket unless it goes to the TV just to the right of the desk. 

 

Click to see full size

 

Now just waiting for the phone holder I bought off Kogan. Just got DroidCamX so I can use phone as webcam. 

 

(Edit* added last sentence). 

 1 | 2 | 3 | 4
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

Github Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 