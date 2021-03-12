Whats your desktop setup like in 2021 ?
Mines changed a lot since last year...... actually have a PC in a case rather than in a cardboard box ;)
whats that thing on the right of your desk?
Where are the other monitors?
Do you have them mounted to the roof?
Or maybe they are ultra thin and the camera isn't picking them up.
Jase2985:
Its an ancient comms device, it makes noises and lights up at random.
Qazzy03:
Sorry, camera dosent pick up the holographic displays.
I'm pretty happy with my setup now. I just added the studio monitors which has made a huge difference. I'm waiting on a DAC to arrive and that'll be it for me until prices on PC parts come down.
Mine is kind of a computer workstation / workbench combo, but works well for me.
Right, Im feeling shamed out already, can hardly see cables on your guys setups, yet mine, thats all you see LOL :D
xpd:
xpd:
Handle9:
I'm pretty happy with my setup now. I just added the studio monitors which has made a huge difference. I'm waiting on a DAC to arrive and that'll be it for me until prices on PC parts come down.
I need to work on my cable management, and getting rid of the bloody 15 year old stereo as my PC speakers haha, otherwise relatively happy with my setup.
Wifes desk next to mine is a whole other story!!
Tidy people are just too lazy to look for stuff. 🙃
Delete cookies?! Are you insane?!
My setup is a bit more basic, case lights were on just for photo, but it is plenty fast for surfing the net.
Desktop AMD Ryzen 1600/RX-580/24GB Ram/29" UHD monitor, 1 laptop, Samsung A7 tablet tablet, Xiaomi 9T, Galaxy S7, Xiaomi Mi Box S, raspberry PI, Sony Android TV plus other gadgets.....
Hasn't changed much in the last 12 months. Will eventually upgrade GPU from GTX 1060 6gb to something with a bit more grunt. Just so we can play Wii 2K/4K on TV without being drowned out by GPU fans.
What it looks like underneath. Everything gets fed into the basket unless it goes to the TV just to the right of the desk.
Now just waiting for the phone holder I bought off Kogan. Just got DroidCamX so I can use phone as webcam.
