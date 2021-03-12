I want to clone my desktop SSD to a spinning hard drive both for backup and easy transfer of OS to other PC. I am using Macrium Reflect, which has always worked perfectly for me, and cloning via USB enclosure. Macrium says the clone is successful and everything has worked as expected, but when I try to boot from the USB drive as a test, I get a Windows error. I know a bit about mechanical hard drives, but SSD is unknown territory for me. Should this work or have I bumped into something I don't understand?