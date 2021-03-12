Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingProblem cloning SSD to HD
Rikkitic

Awrrr
15452 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

#282797 12-Mar-2021 17:14
Send private message

I want to clone my desktop SSD to a spinning hard drive both for backup and easy transfer of OS to other PC. I am using Macrium Reflect, which has always worked perfectly for me, and cloning via USB enclosure. Macrium says the clone is successful and everything has worked as expected, but when I try to boot from the USB drive as a test, I get a Windows error. I know a bit about mechanical hard drives, but SSD is unknown territory for me. Should this work or have I bumped into something I don't understand?

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
andrewNZ
2487 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2672389 12-Mar-2021 17:52
Send private message

"I get a Windows error"

Please elaborate

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15452 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2672393 12-Mar-2021 18:02
Send private message

I get a screen saying there's a problem with options to reboot, shut down, or try again. I don't recall exactly but will check later tonight when I am at the computer again. 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

richms
25128 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2672405 12-Mar-2021 18:53
Send private message

Are you cloning partitions or drives? Do you have the boot order set correctly. A HDD will be SATA, so if you have a NVMe SSD, thats not going to work in most cases. Sometimes windows 10 repair will sort it out, but often not.




Richard rich.ms



Rikkitic

Awrrr
15452 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2672517 12-Mar-2021 22:01
Send private message

I am cloning the boot partition which contains the C: drive. I Selected two partitions, a small hidden one and the main boot one. I did not include the D: drive, which is just data files having nothing to do with booting. 

 

I get a succession of Windows screens but basically it is just looping with the usual Windows BS messages that say nothing and do nothing. First it says it is attempting to boot from USB. Then it says it is preparing automatic repair. The I get an option screen to continue boot, troubleshoot, or give up and die. Whatever I try it just loops back again. If I 'continue to boot Windows 10' I get the spinning circle for a very long time and then the helpful informative notification that my computer 'ran into a problem and needs to restart'. Rinse, repeat, and go around in circles forever again. 

 

I have cloned boot drives before with Macrium and never had a problem, though these were all mechanical drives. This is my first attempt from a SSD. I watched as the clone progressed and no errors or other problems of any kind were reported. The whole thing went smoothly from beginning to end and when it concluded, it said the drive has bee cloned successfully. All files appear to be on it. Do I just try it all over again or is there something else that could be causing this?

 

richms: boot order is correct. I don't know what a NVMe SSD is.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

fe31nz
814 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2673531 13-Mar-2021 00:37
Send private message

The NVME copy of Windows may not have the SATA USB drivers installed in its boot config, and so will not boot from there.  It is likely to be able to be booted from a direct SATA connection, so if it is just a standard SATA drive in the USB enclosure, you could try taking it out of the enclosure and installing it on a normal SATA port.  Or maybe Macrium Reflect has an option to add drivers to the clone copy when it does it - if you can add the required drivers, it should work.

andrewNZ
2487 posts

Uber Geek
Inactive user


  #2673598 13-Mar-2021 07:27
Send private message

It could be as simple as windows refusing to boot from a "removable" device. Last I checked, you couldn't install to a usb drive, so maybe it doesn't boot from one either.

Those new "stick of gum" looking hard disks come in either a SATA or NVME variant.

rhy7s
492 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2673603 13-Mar-2021 08:14
Send private message

Are you wanting to run from USB? You might want to look into https://www.easyuefi.com/wintousb/



Rikkitic

Awrrr
15452 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2673609 13-Mar-2021 08:45
Send private message

I don't need to run from USB. I am just trying to test the clone. The plan is to use the HD to transfer the OS back to another pc (same model with identical SSD) and then keep it as a backup. I just need to make sure that the clone has worked before overwriting the other SSD.

 

 

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

rhy7s
492 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2673622 13-Mar-2021 08:57
Send private message

To test that you have a bootable backup for your configuration, you'll need to clone it to the internal SSD in your backup PC.

Zeon
3859 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2673623 13-Mar-2021 09:01
Send private message

If you are using UEFI then there will be 2x partitions at the start of the disk. The driver recommendation seems plausible too. Maybe you could insert the USB SATA drivers before you do the clone?




Speedtest 2019-10-14

K8Toledo
637 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2673624 13-Mar-2021 09:06
Send private message

Rikkitic:

 

I don't need to run from USB. I am just trying to test the clone. The plan is to use the HD to transfer the OS back to another pc (same model with identical SSD) and then keep it as a backup. I just need to make sure that the clone has worked before overwriting the other SSD.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Why not clone directly to the other SSD?

 

 

 

Anyway.....IME I find most boot problems after cloning with Macrium can be resolved with the Rescue Media Builder.





Rikkitic

Awrrr
15452 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2673629 13-Mar-2021 09:18
Send private message

Okay, here's the situation to be perfectly clear: I have two identical PCs with identical drives and Win 10 installations. I have just spent days (weeks, actually) customising, tweaking and problem-solving (lots of that) to get one pc set up and working the way I want. I would now like to copy the OS installation to the other drive so I don't have to go through all this again. That is why I cloned the first drive. I did this by using a USB enclosure with a SATA drive.

 

I don't have a spare SSD, just the ones in the computers. I do have lots of SATA laptop drives. So I am using one to carry the clone from the first pc to the second. Then I will keep it as a backup. I don't want to overwrite the second SSD drive and lose the OS until I am sure the clone works. But when I try to test it by booting from USB, I get the error described above. I don't understand why I am having this problem since Macrium said the clone was successful. This is why I am asking for help.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Dynamic
3373 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2673636 13-Mar-2021 09:30
Send private message

I second an opinion above, that (I understand based on limited testing in the past) Windows does not like booting from USB hard drives.  Is it possible for you to connect the drive to the spare machine and try booting from it?




“Don't believe anything you read on the net. Except this. Well, including this, I suppose.” Douglas Adams

 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15452 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2673639 13-Mar-2021 09:32
Send private message

Dynamic:

 

I second an opinion above, that (I understand based on limited testing in the past) Windows does not like booting from USB hard drives.  Is it possible for you to connect the drive to the spare machine and try booting from it?

 

 

Yes it is and that will be my next step. I was just hoping to be spared the trouble of opening up the computer and fiddling with the cables. That is why USB is so useful.

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

Rikkitic

Awrrr
15452 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2673654 13-Mar-2021 10:47
Send private message

OK, I reluctantly bit the bullet. Opened up the second pc and connected the SATA drive. I got a lot of Windows weirdness, not starting at all, starting with errors that didn't make any sense, autorepair going nowhere, and so on. After numerous reboots, it finally actually booted the drive. It looked like everything is there but it wouldn't restart. I had to switch it off and on manually. After a few more reboots, it seemed to settle down so I decided to go for it. The clone went okay but when I tried the drive I got an error! After several attempts I tried the SATA drive (which had finally worked) and got the same error. The error message said to check the cable so I finally did. The data cable turns out to be faulty and that is what has been sending me around in circles. Bloody hell! I have had problems with these cables before. They are crap. Anyway, I have plenty of extras so will replace it and hope for the best. Thanks everyone for the help and advice.

 

p.s.: The shonky data cable has nothing to do with the USB enclosure, which seems to be a separate issue. Sheesh!

 

 




Plesse igmore amd axxept applogies in adbance fir anu typos

 


 

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic





News and reviews »

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

HP Envy Inspire 7900e Review
Posted 9-Jun-2022 20:31

Philips Hue Starter Kit Review
Posted 4-Jun-2022 11:10

Sony Expands Its Wireless Speaker X-series Range
Posted 4-Jun-2022 10:25

Microsoft Updates Surface Laptop Go With 11th Gen Intel CPUs
Posted 2-Jun-2022 07:12

MSI Workstations, Business Laptops Exclusively Available From Ingram Micro New Zealand
Posted 31-May-2022 17:21

Seagate Serves Edge Security Applications With New Skyhawk AI Video-optimised Drive
Posted 31-May-2022 17:20

Dyson Gives Glimpse of Secret Robot Prototype
Posted 31-May-2022 17:15

Hisense Launches in New Zealand, With TVs and Home Appliances
Posted 31-May-2022 17:10

Logitech Introduces the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse
Posted 31-May-2022 17:09








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 