I am cloning the boot partition which contains the C: drive. I Selected two partitions, a small hidden one and the main boot one. I did not include the D: drive, which is just data files having nothing to do with booting.

I get a succession of Windows screens but basically it is just looping with the usual Windows BS messages that say nothing and do nothing. First it says it is attempting to boot from USB. Then it says it is preparing automatic repair. The I get an option screen to continue boot, troubleshoot, or give up and die. Whatever I try it just loops back again. If I 'continue to boot Windows 10' I get the spinning circle for a very long time and then the helpful informative notification that my computer 'ran into a problem and needs to restart'. Rinse, repeat, and go around in circles forever again.

I have cloned boot drives before with Macrium and never had a problem, though these were all mechanical drives. This is my first attempt from a SSD. I watched as the clone progressed and no errors or other problems of any kind were reported. The whole thing went smoothly from beginning to end and when it concluded, it said the drive has bee cloned successfully. All files appear to be on it. Do I just try it all over again or is there something else that could be causing this?

richms: boot order is correct. I don't know what a NVMe SSD is.