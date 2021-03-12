sonyxperiageek:

A PC running some flavour of Linux would be the best option to recover the data. Fire up a "live" version of Linux Mint for an easy-to use one These deal with EXT4 by default.

Buuuut, if it was RAID 0, then you'll only have some of your data on that drive & that might be a challenge to restore too.

RAID 0 on its own is a very very dangerous thing to do if you care about the data stored using that method. There is nothing redundant about it, but can improve drive performance. It breaks down your files into separate blocks across the drives for faster read/writes.

RAID 1 is a simple mirror, and this is usually the best option for basic redundancy. If one drive fails, you've still got all your data intact.

Raid 0 and 1 (typically called RAID 10) can be combined for better performance and redundancy, but at the cost of needing to purchase more drives.