Forums Desktop computing Recovering Data Off a Synology NAS HDD
sonyxperiageek

2855 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#282799 12-Mar-2021 18:51
Send private message

Hi folks,

 

DSM suddenly said my Synology NAS' partition has crashed. Upon opening Storage Manager, and doing all the SMART tests, they all come back as healthy, but only has 13 bad sectors.

 

Does anybody know how I can recover my data from this drive outside of the Synology NAS? I bought a SATA to USB adapter and my Windows PC can see it in Disk Management, but I can't see it in File Explorer because it's not NTFS/FAT format. 

 

I can't remember exactly, but I think i set it up initially as RAID 0.

 

Thanks.




Sony

 

--

 



Tinkerisk
1824 posts

Uber Geek


  #2672407 12-Mar-2021 18:55
Send private message

Raid0 can't be restored. FileSys is either ext4 or btrfs. No backup? Too bad.





- SRV: HA server cluster, 95TB storage capacity on premise
- IoT:   zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX sensor suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

Mehrts
496 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2672410 12-Mar-2021 19:05
Send private message

A PC running some flavour of Linux would be the best option to recover the data. Fire up a "live" version of Linux Mint for an easy-to use one These deal with EXT4 by default.

 

Buuuut, if it was RAID 0, then you'll only have some of your data on that drive & that might be a challenge to restore too.

 

RAID 0 on its own is a very very dangerous thing to do if you care about the data stored using that method. There is nothing redundant about it, but can improve drive performance. It breaks down your files into separate blocks across the drives for faster read/writes.

 

RAID 1 is a simple mirror, and this is usually the best option for basic redundancy. If one drive fails, you've still got all your data intact.

 

Raid 0 and 1 (typically called RAID 10) can be combined for better performance and redundancy, but at the cost of needing to purchase more drives.

sonyxperiageek

2855 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2672413 12-Mar-2021 19:12
Send private message

Thanks guys, I only had the one drive in the NAS. Does that change things with RAID 0?




Sony

 

--

 





Mehrts
496 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2672416 12-Mar-2021 19:20
Send private message

You can only have RAID with multiple drives. (Redundant Array of Independent Drives) aka more than one.

 

Since it's single disk, then obviously everything will be on that one.

 

Make a bootable USB stick with Linux Mint on it, and pop that into a PC. It'll allow you to run it without actually installing anything onto that PC.
Connect the drive using the USB-SATA cable & it should appear as an external drive (similar to Windows).

 

Now you should be able to copy the files over to a new drive. Hopefully nothing has been corrupted by the original drive, but you won't know until you get it onto a new one to verify it.

 

 

 

Going back to RAID, this is why it's beneficial to have at least a dual-drive NAS, as one drive can be mirrored with the second one. One drive can fail, and you can swap that out with a new one, usually without having to power-down the NAS. It'll have the data from the good drive copied over to it, and you carry on business as usual.

Tinkerisk
1824 posts

Uber Geek


  #2672417 12-Mar-2021 19:21
Send private message

When only one drive, you have no Raid0, just a single drive. You CAN try to rescue some data of it like posted before.

 

 

 

edit: another post was faster :-)





- SRV: HA server cluster, 95TB storage capacity on premise
- IoT:   zigbee, tasmota, BidCoS, LoRa, WX sensor suite, IR
- 3D:    two 3D printers, 3D scanner, CNC router, laser cutter

sonyxperiageek

2855 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2672421 12-Mar-2021 19:27
Send private message

Ah yeah thought so. Thanks. I've got a Raspberry Pi running Ubuntu so I'll plug it into a USB port there and see what comes up.

 

Yeah, I just bought two new 4 TB drives to replace in my Synology NAS, and set it up as RAID 1.

 

I still don't understand why the Synology NAS suddenly said that the Partition had crashed, but the disk was healthy.




Sony

 

--

 



sonyxperiageek

2855 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2673528 13-Mar-2021 00:21
Send private message

Hmm doesn't seem to show up as a disk in Ubuntu's File Explorer. Only see the current SD card.

This is what fdisk says (it's the 2.7TB drive):

Click to see full size




Sony

 

--

 





Dynamic
3373 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2673631 13-Mar-2021 09:25
Send private message

Another option... https://www.howtogeek.com/112888/3-ways-to-access-your-linux-partitions-from-windows/ 






 

Referral links to services I use, really like, and may be rewarded if you sign up:
PocketSmith for budgeting and personal finance management.  A great Kiwi company.

K8Toledo
637 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2673649 13-Mar-2021 10:31
Send private message

sonyxperiageek:

 

Ah yeah thought so. Thanks. I've got a Raspberry Pi running Ubuntu so I'll plug it into a USB port there and see what comes up.

 

Yeah, I just bought two new 4 TB drives to replace in my Synology NAS, and set it up as RAID 1.

 

I still don't understand why the Synology NAS suddenly said that the Partition had crashed, but the disk was healthy.

 

 

Can you post a screenshot of SMART stats?  





Spyware
2973 posts

Uber Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2673650 13-Mar-2021 10:40
Send private message

sonyxperiageek: Hmm doesn't seem to show up as a disk in Ubuntu's File Explorer. Only see the current SD card.

This is what fdisk says (it's the 2.7TB drive):

Click to see full size

 

https://raid.wiki.kernel.org/index.php/A_guide_to_mdadm






MackinNZ
449 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2673651 13-Mar-2021 10:42
Send private message

I've used ext2explore (now called ext2read) before for recovering data from QNAP drives and it worked very well. 

jamesrt
1233 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2673677 13-Mar-2021 11:18
Send private message

In a nutshell, the Synology is using the Linux LVM (Logical Volume Manager) to manage the disk space - even with just a single drive, it'll have an LVM layout, so that later it could be mirrored etc much more easily.

 

If you google Linux LVM, you may find some commands that will help - but basically, you'll need to activate the Volume Group and the Logical Volumes before you can mount them.

 

This may also help you:

 

# mount
...
/dev/mapper/vg1000-lv on /volume1 type ext4 (rw,relatime,user_xattr,synoacl,barrier=0,journal_checksum,data=writeback,jqfmt=vfsv0,usrjquota=aquota.user,grpjquota=aquota.group)

 

 

 

root@DiskStation:~# lvdisplay
  --- Logical volume ---
  LV Path                /dev/vg1000/lv
  LV Name                lv
  VG Name                vg1000
  LV UUID                fAGrn1-Thkx-KSqK-dDAl-1sDd-P1gi-P2G4y0
  LV Write Access        read/write
  LV Creation host, time ,
  LV Status              available
  # open                 1
  LV Size                1.81 TiB
  Current LE             475776
  Segments               1
  Allocation             inherit
  Read ahead sectors     auto
  - currently set to     4096
  Block device           253:0

 

root@DiskStation:~# vgdisplay
  --- Volume group ---
  VG Name               vg1000
  System ID
  Format                lvm2
  Metadata Areas        1
  Metadata Sequence No  2
  VG Access             read/write
  VG Status             resizable
  MAX LV                0
  Cur LV                1
  Open LV               1
  Max PV                0
  Cur PV                1
  Act PV                1
  VG Size               1.81 TiB
  PE Size               4.00 MiB
  Total PE              475776
  Alloc PE / Size       475776 / 1.81 TiB
  Free  PE / Size       0 / 0
  VG UUID               8ntcTn-Q195-gr65-bnxh-6PqN-FVLK-99WN0q

 

 

 

From my Synology DJ212J, which is running a RAID-1 mirror across 2 2TB drives, FYI.

 

The actual logical volume is an EXT4 filesystem (shown with the mount command), and the other output is the LVM structure in use on my Synology.

 

Also: https://wiki.debian.org/LVM and https://davelevy.info/wiki/raspberry-pi-and-lvm/ may give you some help.

sonyxperiageek

2855 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2673808 13-Mar-2021 16:40
Send private message

Thanks guys, I started ddrescue on my Windows laptop last night (supposedly finishes tomorrow), so will see what happens when I mount the finished image from ddrescue.




Sony

 

--

 



K8Toledo
637 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2673880 13-Mar-2021 17:38
Send private message

sonyxperiageek: Thanks guys, I started ddrescue on my Windows laptop last night (supposedly finishes tomorrow), so will see what happens when I mount the finished image from ddrescue.

 

If no luck with ddrescue you might try TestDisk.   It can rebuild partition tables.

 

 

 

Documentation





openmedia
2752 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2674083 14-Mar-2021 08:37
Send private message

Try

 

 - mdadm --examine /dev/sda1

 

 - mdadm --examine /dev/sda2

 

 - mdadm --examine /dev/sda5

 

 

 

With luck they are just standard Linux raid devices you can restart with MDADM.






Create new topic





