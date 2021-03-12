sonyxperiageek:

Hi folks,
DSM suddenly said my Synology NAS' partition has crashed. Upon opening Storage Manager, and doing all the SMART tests, they all come back as healthy, but only has 13 bad sectors.
Does anybody know how I can recover my data from this drive outside of the Synology NAS? I bought a SATA to USB adapter and my Windows PC can see it in Disk Management, but I can't see it in File Explorer because it's not NTFS/FAT format.
I can't remember exactly, but I think i set it up initially as RAID 0.
Thanks.